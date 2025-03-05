통화 / ACNT
ACNT: Ascent Industries Co
12.89 USD 0.28 (2.22%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ACNT 환율이 오늘 2.22%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 12.52이고 고가는 12.97이었습니다.
Ascent Industries Co 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
12.52 12.97
년간 변동
9.01 13.69
- 이전 종가
- 12.61
- 시가
- 12.66
- Bid
- 12.89
- Ask
- 13.19
- 저가
- 12.52
- 고가
- 12.97
- 볼륨
- 338
- 일일 변동
- 2.22%
- 월 변동
- 5.48%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.34%
- 년간 변동율
- 34.55%
20 9월, 토요일