시세섹션
통화 / ACNT
주식로 돌아가기

ACNT: Ascent Industries Co

12.89 USD 0.28 (2.22%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

ACNT 환율이 오늘 2.22%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 12.52이고 고가는 12.97이었습니다.

Ascent Industries Co 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ACNT News

일일 변동 비율
12.52 12.97
년간 변동
9.01 13.69
이전 종가
12.61
시가
12.66
Bid
12.89
Ask
13.19
저가
12.52
고가
12.97
볼륨
338
일일 변동
2.22%
월 변동
5.48%
6개월 변동
1.34%
년간 변동율
34.55%
20 9월, 토요일