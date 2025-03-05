货币 / ACNT
ACNT: Ascent Industries Co
12.48 USD 0.03 (0.24%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ACNT汇率已更改-0.24%。当日，交易品种以低点12.43和高点12.57进行交易。
关注Ascent Industries Co动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ACNT新闻
- Hutter，Ascent Industries董事，出售价值58.7万美元股票
- Hutter，Ascent Industries董事，出售价值49.52万美元股票
- Ascent Industries Co. (ACNT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ascent Industries earnings missed by $0.52, revenue fell short of estimates
- Ascent Industries’ Transformation Recognized with Russell 2000 Index Inclusion
- Ascent Industries shareholders approve director elections and auditor at annual meeting
- Ascent sells stainless steel tubing business to Triple-S Steel for $16m
- Ascent Industries buys back shares under repurchase program
- Top 3 Materials Stocks That Could Blast Off This Month - IT Tech Packaging (AMEX:ITP), Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT)
- Two Stocks Buck Market Gloom, Scale To New Highs
- Ascent Industries Co. (ACNT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
12.43 12.57
年范围
9.01 13.69
- 前一天收盘价
- 12.51
- 开盘价
- 12.50
- 卖价
- 12.48
- 买价
- 12.78
- 最低价
- 12.43
- 最高价
- 12.57
- 交易量
- 57
- 日变化
- -0.24%
- 月变化
- 2.13%
- 6个月变化
- -1.89%
- 年变化
- 30.27%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值