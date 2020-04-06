EA Legendary Scalper MT4

Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has the price broken through the level", but "how similar is this breakdown to the successful ones in the past". It's like a trader's experience, but without the fatigue and emotions.

The breakdown strategy is often criticized due to false positives - but not in this case. Our Expert Advisor uses multi-stage filtering: it takes into account the strength of the candle, price behavior after the breakdown and market volatility, and other criteria. Only if all the conditions are met, a deal is opened. This reduces the number of unprofitable entries and increases stability.

This Expert Advisor implements a breakdown strategy based on a dynamic analysis of price levels. It builds support and resistance levels based on the recent price range, applies filters based on the volume of movement force, and opens positions only with confirmed breakouts. Flexible risk management settings are built in: AI filters are built-in stop loss, trailing stop, stop loss, take profit, breakeven and trailing stop for the correct size of points for a rapidly changing economy. It is suitable for trading on pairs with high volatility.

Recommended pair/timeframe: XAUUSD / M30, BTCUSD / M30ETHUSD / M30

The EA does not use Martingale, Grid, or other strategies with an increase in the lot.

Версия для МetaТrader 5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158478

Requirements and recommendations

  • The minimum recommended balance for the advisor is 100 $.

  • It is recommended to have a leverage of 1:100 - 1:500.

  • It is recommended to use a VPS with a low ping to your broker.

  • The PC processor should not be overloaded with other programs or advisors ( otherwise, the adviser will not be able to process all the ticks and this is bad for the adviser ).

  • if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.

  • We recommend using a separate account and the MT4/5 terminal so that one Expert Advisor can work on one account, which will ensure that trading operations are executed quickly and there are no delays in the MT4/5 trading flow.

  • Download the set files: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158843/comments#comment_58772562

Pairs:

  • XAUUSD M30, BTCUSD M30ETHUSD M30

Parameters:

  • Show_Info_Panel — show the information panel.

  • Magic — use currency.

  • EA Comment — use currency.

  • Slippage — slippage.


  • Max Spread — maximum spread average for 10 ticks to delete pending orders.

  • Max Spread — maximum spread for one tick to delete pending orders.


  • Order Type — type of trade buy/sell.


  • disable trade if spread high — turn off trading for N minutes if the spread has exceeded the maximum spread.


  • Fixed_Lot — fixed lot.

  • Custom_balance — margin for risk MM calculation.

  • Use RiskMM — use risk MM.

  • Percentage Risk — percentage of risk.


  • Use_Control_Free_Margin — control of free margin to support open pending orders.


  • Bars for Finding Max/Min — bars back to search for max/min peaks.

  • Start Bar for Finding Max/Min — start bar to search for max/min peaks.


  • Profit_Day_in_Currency — turn off trading until the next day if the profit per day is more than N.

  • All_Orders_Day — turn off trading until the next day if the orders for the day is more than N.


  • Use_Adaptive_Stops — adaptive stop loss, take profit, breakeven and trailing stop.

  • Multi_Adaptive_Stops — multiplier for adaptive stops.

  • Bars_Back — bars back for adaptive stops.

  • Count_Every_Bar — each bar for adaptive stops.


  • Use_Trade_on_Tick_Volume_Levels — use blocking of trading if the tick volume is more than Level 1 and Level 2 and Level 3.

  • VOLUME — choose the type of volume.

  • Bars_Forward_VOLUME_Level__1

  • Bars_Forward_VOLUME_Level__2

  • Bars_Forward_VOLUME_Level__3

  • Bars_Back_For_VOLUME_Levels — bars back to create Level 1 and Level 2 and Level 3.

  • Multi_For_Level_1 — multiplier to create Level 1 and Level 2 and Level 3.

  • Multi_For_Level_2_and_3 — multiplier to create Level 1 and Level 2 and Level 3.


  • Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss — add the average spread to stop loss, take profit, breakeven and trailing stop.


  • Take_Profit — take profit.

  • Stop Loss — stop loss.

  • Breakeven Target PipsInp — breakeven stop.

  • Breakeven Jump PipsInp — breakeven step.

  • Trailing Stop — trailing stop.

  • Trailing Step — trailing step.


  • Width_Text — font size.

  • Select Font Text — font.

Trading within a week:

  • Monday — trade on Monday;

  • Tuesday — trade on Tuesday;

  • Wednesday — trade on Wednesday;

  • Thursday — trade on Thursday;

  • Friday — trade on Friday;

  • Saturday — trade on Saturday;

  • Sunday — trade on Sunday;

Trading intraday:

  • Use time — when true, trading goes by time;

  • GMT Mode — manual setting;

  • Every_Day_Start/End — time (hh:mm);

Shutdown on Friday:

  • Use time — when set to true, trading goes by time;

  • Disable_in_Friday — time of ending work on Friday (hh:mm).

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

