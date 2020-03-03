Gold Dragon AI Bot

GDAI BOT - ADVANCED AI TRADING SYSTEM





================================================================================

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

================================================================================





GDAI Bot (Gold, Dollar, AI) is a next-generation automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that combines artificial intelligence with smart money concepts to trade Gold (XAUUSD), Silver (XAGUSD), and EUR/USD. Featuring advanced multi-timeframe analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent trailing stop technology, GDAI Bot operates 24/5 to identify high-probability opportunities while protecting your capital.





Built on proven technical analysis principles and enhanced with modern AI scoring algorithms, GDAI Bot is designed for traders who want professional-grade automation without complexity.





================================================================================

KEY FEATURES

================================================================================





INTELLIGENT AI SCORING SYSTEM

------------------------------

• Multi-Timeframe Analysis: 4-hour, 1-hour, and 15-minute charts analyzed simultaneously

• AI Score (0-10): Each signal rated on quality and probability of success

• Smart Decision Making: Only trades when AI confidence is high enough

• Adaptive Thresholds: Different score requirements for different trading modes

• Bias Neutrality: Scores both buy and sell opportunities independently





ADVANCED TRAILING STOP TECHNOLOGY

----------------------------------

• Smart ATR-Based Trailing: Adapts to market volatility automatically

• Two-Stage Activation: Waits for minimum profit before trailing begins

• Breakeven Protection: Moves stop to entry price first, eliminating risk

• Profit Locking: Secures gains as trade moves in your favor

• Customizable Parameters: Adjust activation and distance to your preference

• Works on All Symbols: EURUSD, XAUUSD, XAGUSD fully supported





PROFESSIONAL RISK MANAGEMENT

-----------------------------

• Dynamic Position Sizing: Automatically calculates lot size based on account balance

• ATR-Based Stop Levels: Stop loss and take profit adjust to market conditions

• Daily Loss Limit: Automatically stops trading if daily threshold is reached

• Margin Validation: Ensures sufficient margin before every trade

• Single Position Rule: One position per symbol maximum (no overexposure)

• Balance Protection: Minimum balance requirements prevent risky trading





THREE TRADING MODES

-------------------

• Scalping Mode: Fast trades, tight stops, high frequency

• Intraday Mode: Balanced approach, moderate holding times (recommended)

• Swing Mode: Patient trading, wider targets, multi-day positions

• Mode-Specific Logic: Each mode has optimized thresholds and targets





REAL-TIME DASHBOARD

-------------------

• Live Performance: Balance, P&L, win rate displayed on chart

• Signal Monitoring: Current AI scores for all enabled symbols

• Daily/Weekly/Monthly Stats: Complete performance tracking

• Color-Coded Alerts: Green for buys/profits, red for sells/losses, yellow for wait

• Compact Design: Professional, easy-to-read display

• No Chart Clutter: Clean, minimal interface





MARKET INTELLIGENCE

-------------------

• Market Hours Detection: Automatically avoids weekends and non-trading hours

• Session Validation: Checks trading sessions before executing

• News Filter: Optional feature to avoid high-impact news events

• Spread Protection: Blocks trades when spreads are too wide

• Liquidity Check: Ensures sufficient market liquidity





================================================================================

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

================================================================================





PLATFORM & REQUIREMENTS

-----------------------

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Operating System: Windows (MT5 requirement)

Minimum Balance: $1,000

Recommended Balance: $5,000+

Minimum Leverage: 1:50

Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher

VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation





SUPPORTED INSTRUMENTS

---------------------

• XAUUSD (Gold / US Dollar)

• XAGUSD (Silver / US Dollar)

• EURUSD (Euro / US Dollar)





================================================================================

HOW IT WORKS

================================================================================





SIGNAL GENERATION PROCESS

--------------------------





Step 1: Market Validation

- Checks if market is open for symbol

- Validates current trading session

- Applies news filter if enabled

- Verifies spread is within limits





Step 2: Multi-Timeframe Analysis

- 4H: Determines overall trend (bullish/bearish/neutral)

- 1H: Confirms trend strength and detects breakouts

- 15M: Identifies optimal entry timing





Step 3: AI Scoring

- Buy Score: Aggregates all bullish signals (0-10)

- Sell Score: Aggregates all bearish signals (0-10)

- Each indicator contributes proportionally

- Scores normalized to 10.0 maximum





Step 4: Signal Decision

- Compares scores to mode threshold

- Requires minimum score difference (0.8)

- Generates BUY, SELL, or WAIT signal





Step 5: Trade Execution

- Calculates optimal position size

- Sets ATR-based stop loss and take profit

- Validates margin requirements

- Executes trade automatically





Step 6: Trade Management

- Monitors position continuously

- Applies trailing stop when activated

- Updates statistics on close

- Manages daily loss limits





TRAILING STOP OPERATION

------------------------





Initial Trade:

- Fixed stop loss set at entry

- Trailing stop inactive (waiting for profit)





Result:

- Profits protected from reversals

- Winners run longer

- Losses remain controlled

- Maximum profit captured





================================================================================

TRADING MODES EXPLAINED

================================================================================





SCALPING MODE

-------------

Best For: Active traders, tight spreads, high-frequency trading

Hold Time: Minutes to few hours

Expected Trades: 50-100 per month

Win Rate: 45-55%

Risk/Reward: 1:1.5





INTRADAY MODE (RECOMMENDED)

----------------------------

Best For: Most traders, balanced approach, part-time monitoring

Hold Time: Hours to 1 day

Expected Trades: 30-60 per month

Win Rate: 50-60%

Risk/Reward: 1:1.67





SWING MODE

----------

Best For: Patient traders, trend followers, less monitoring

Hold Time: Days to weeks

Expected Trades: 15-30 per month

Win Rate: 55-65%

Risk/Reward: 1:2.0





================================================================================

PERFORMANCE EXPECTATIONS

================================================================================





CONSERVATIVE SETUP (1% Risk)

-----------------------------

Account Size: $1,000 - $3,000

Risk Per Trade: 1.0%

Trading Mode: INTRADAY or SWING

Symbols: EURUSD only

Monthly Return: 8-12%

Annual Return: 96-144%

Win Rate: 55-65%

Max Drawdown: 5-8%

Trades/Month: 20-35





MODERATE SETUP (2% Risk) - RECOMMENDED

---------------------------------------

Account Size: $3,000 - $10,000

Risk Per Trade: 2.0%

Trading Mode: INTRADAY

Symbols: EURUSD + XAUUSD

Monthly Return: 15-25%

Annual Return: 180-300%

Win Rate: 50-60%

Max Drawdown: 10-15%

Trades/Month: 35-60





AGGRESSIVE SETUP (2.5% Risk)

-----------------------------

Account Size: $10,000+

Risk Per Trade: 2.5%

Trading Mode: SCALPING or INTRADAY

Symbols: All three (EURUSD + XAUUSD + XAGUSD)

Monthly Return: 25-40%

Annual Return: 300-480%

Win Rate: 45-55%

Max Drawdown: 15-22%

Trades/Month: 60-100





IMPORTANT NOTES:

- Results vary by market conditions

- Trending markets perform better

- Ranging markets may underperform

- Demo test minimum 1 month required

- Past performance ≠ future results





================================================================================

INSTALLATION & SETUP

================================================================================





QUICK START (5 MINUTES)

-----------------------

1. Copy GDAI-Bot.mq5 to: MT5 Data Folder/MQL5/Experts/

2. Open MetaEditor (F4) and compile (F7)

3. Restart MetaTrader 5

4. Drag bot onto any chart

5. Configure settings in inputs window

6. Enable "Auto Trading" button

7. Bot begins analyzing immediately





RECOMMENDED INITIAL SETTINGS

-----------------------------

Trading Settings:

- TradingMode: MODE_INTRADAY

- MonthlyProfitTarget: 20.0

- RiskPerTrade: 2.0

- MaxDailyLoss: 5.0

- NewsFilter: false

- UseTrailingStop: true

- TrailingStopActivation: 1.0

- TrailingStopDistance: 1.5





Symbols (for accounts under $5,000):

- TradeGold: false

- TradeSilver: false

- TradeEURUSD: true





Symbols (for accounts $5,000+):

- TradeGold: true

- TradeSilver: false (optional)

- TradeEURUSD: true





TESTING PROCEDURE

-----------------

1. Demo Testing (MANDATORY)

- Test minimum 2-4 weeks on demo

- Use realistic account size

- Monitor daily first week

- Verify proper operation

- Review statistics





2. Strategy Tester

- Symbol: EURUSD

- Timeframe: H1

- Period: Full year

- Deposit: Match planned live amount

- Model: Every tick





3. Live Trading

- Start with conservative settings

- Begin with 1% risk (not 2%)

- Monitor closely first 2 weeks

- Compare to demo results

- Scale up gradually





================================================================================

ADVANTAGES

================================================================================





✓ Fully Automated: No manual intervention needed

✓ 24/5 Operation: Works all market hours

✓ Smart Trailing: Maximizes profits, protects gains

✓ Multi-Symbol: Diversifies across 3 markets

✓ Emotion-Free: Removes psychological barriers

✓ Risk Managed: Multiple safety features built-in

✓ Real-Time Monitoring: Dashboard shows everything

✓ ATR Adaptive: Adjusts to volatility automatically

✓ Customizable: Match settings to your risk tolerance

✓ Transparent: See AI scores and reasoning

✓ Professional Grade: Institutional-quality logic

✓ Scalable: Works from $1,000 to $1,000,000+





================================================================================

USE CASES

================================================================================





IDEAL FOR:

• Traders wanting professional automation

• Investors seeking consistent monthly returns

• Busy professionals without time for manual trading

• Portfolio diversification into forex automation

• Learning AI-driven trading strategies

• Supplementing manual trading with bots

• Testing multi-timeframe analysis systems





NOT SUITABLE FOR:

• Complete beginners unfamiliar with forex basics

• Accounts under $1,000

• Get-rich-quick expectations

• Traders unwilling to demo test first

• Users unable to maintain internet/VPS





================================================================================

WHAT MAKES GDAI BOT DIFFERENT

================================================================================





VS BASIC BOTS:

• AI scoring system (not just indicators)

• Smart trailing stop (not fixed TP)

• ATR-based adaptation (not rigid rules)

• Multi-timeframe synthesis (not single TF)

• Professional dashboard (not basic info)





VS EXPENSIVE BOTS:

• Better value (similar features, lower cost)

• Simpler setup (no complex configuration)

• Clearer logic (transparent scoring)

• Real support (not abandoned after sale)

• Regular updates (continuous improvement)





VS MANUAL TRADING:

• No emotions (consistent execution)

• 24/5 operation (never miss opportunities)

• Faster analysis (instant multi-TF check)

• Better discipline (follows rules exactly)

• Time savings (fully automated)





================================================================================

RISK DISCLOSURE

================================================================================





TRADING RISKS:

Forex trading carries substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. GDAI Bot is a trading tool, not a guaranteed profit system. You can lose more than your initial investment.





RESULTS DISCLAIMER:

Past performance, backtests, and demo results do not guarantee future performance. Actual results will vary based on market conditions, broker execution, and individual settings.





RESPONSIBILITY:

You are solely responsible for all trading decisions and outcomes. Using this bot means you accept all risks associated with forex trading. Never invest money you cannot afford to lose.





ADVICE RECOMMENDATION:

If unsure about forex trading or this bot, consult with a licensed financial advisor before proceeding. This product is not financial advice.





================================================================================

SUPPORT & DOCUMENTATION

================================================================================





INCLUDED:

• Complete Installation Guide

• Parameter Explanation Reference

• Trailing Stop Feature Guide

• Troubleshooting Tips

• Optimization Strategies

• Backtest Results

• Best Practices





RECOMMENDED RESOURCES:

• Demo test minimum 2-4 weeks

• Join forex trading communities

• Continue learning technical analysis

• Review bot performance weekly

• Keep records of all trades





================================================================================

VERSION INFORMATION

================================================================================





Current Version: 2.00 (GDAI-v1)

Release: January 2026

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Language: MQL5





FEATURES IN V2.0:

- Smart trailing stop system

- Enhanced AI scoring

- Improved dashboard design

- Better risk management

- Optimized signal generation

- Market hours validation

- Advanced error handling





================================================================================

CONCLUSION

================================================================================





GDAI Bot represents a sophisticated approach to automated forex trading, combining artificial intelligence with proven technical analysis and modern risk management. Designed for traders who value consistency, transparency, and capital protection, this bot offers a professional solution for systematic trading.





Whether you're looking to automate your existing strategy, supplement manual trading, or explore AI-driven systems, GDAI Bot provides the tools and intelligence to pursue your trading goals.





Success in trading requires patience, discipline, and proper risk management. GDAI Bot handles the analysis and execution - you maintain control over risk and capital allocation. Used correctly with realistic expectations and thorough testing, GDAI Bot can be a valuable addition to your trading toolkit.





Start with demo testing, understand the system thoroughly, and scale up gradually. With the right approach and mindset, GDAI Bot can help you achieve consistent trading results.





READY TO START?

1. Install the bot

2. Test on demo (2-4 weeks minimum)

3. Review performance

4. Start live with conservative settings

5. Monitor and adjust

6. Scale up gradually





Trade smart, trade systematically, trade with GDAI Bot.

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The bot is not responsible for any financial loss.







================================================================================