🔝 Alpha Trend Premium – MT5 Trend Trading Expert Advisor
New release – Stable trend trading strategy with strict risk control
Alpha Trend Premium is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed in MQL5, designed for traders who value consistency, discipline, and capital protection.
Includes 15 activations, ideal for traders using multiple accounts, VPS, or prop firm environments.
📈 How Alpha Trend Premium Works
Alpha Trend Premium executes trades only when a clear market trend is confirmed, combining Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) with RSI momentum confirmation.
The EA avoids overtrading and operates only under favorable market conditions, without using martingale, grid, hedging, or recovery systems.
🧠 Trading Strategy (Trend Confirmation Logic)
The strategy is based on:
- Fast EMA (50) and Slow EMA (200) trend alignment
- RSI confirmation to filter weak or ranging markets
- One trade at a time for maximum control and stability
BUY Conditions
- EMA 50 above EMA 200
- RSI between 55 and 70
SELL Conditions
- EMA 50 below EMA 200
- RSI between 30 and 45
⚙️ Key Features (SEO Optimized)
- MT5 Expert Advisor for trend trading
- EMA + RSI professional trading strategy
- No martingale | No grid | No hedging
- Single position management (one trade at a time)
- Automatic lot calculation based on risk percentage
- Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Maximum spread filter
- Trading session filter (London–New York)
- Daily loss limit protection
- Fully automated trading system
- Works on demo and real accounts
- VPS and prop firm friendly
🛡️ Advanced Risk Management
- Real risk-based position sizing
- Mandatory Stop Loss on every trade
- Predefined Take Profit levels
- Automatic trading pause after reaching daily loss limit
⏰ Trading Sessions
- Trades during London and New York sessions
- Avoids low-liquidity and high-spread periods
⏱️ Recommended Settings
- Timeframe: M5
- Markets: Major Forex pairs
(EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD)
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before trading live.