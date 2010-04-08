🔝 Alpha Trend Premium – MT5 Trend Trading Expert Advisor

New release – Stable trend trading strategy with strict risk control

Alpha Trend Premium is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed in MQL5, designed for traders who value consistency, discipline, and capital protection.

Includes 15 activations, ideal for traders using multiple accounts, VPS, or prop firm environments.

📈 How Alpha Trend Premium Works

Alpha Trend Premium executes trades only when a clear market trend is confirmed, combining Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) with RSI momentum confirmation.

The EA avoids overtrading and operates only under favorable market conditions, without using martingale, grid, hedging, or recovery systems.

🧠 Trading Strategy (Trend Confirmation Logic)

The strategy is based on:

Fast EMA ( 50 ) and Slow EMA ( 200 ) trend alignment

) and Slow EMA ( ) trend alignment RSI confirmation to filter weak or ranging markets

One trade at a time for maximum control and stability

BUY Conditions

EMA 50 above EMA 200

RSI between 55 and 70

SELL Conditions

EMA 50 below EMA 200

RSI between 30 and 45

⚙️ Key Features (SEO Optimized)

MT5 Expert Advisor for trend trading

EMA + RSI professional trading strategy

No martingale | No grid | No hedging

Single position management (one trade at a time)

Automatic lot calculation based on risk percentage

Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit

Maximum spread filter

Trading session filter (London–New York)

Daily loss limit protection

Fully automated trading system

Works on demo and real accounts

VPS and prop firm friendly

🛡️ Advanced Risk Management

Real risk-based position sizing

Mandatory Stop Loss on every trade

Predefined Take Profit levels

Automatic trading pause after reaching daily loss limit

⏰ Trading Sessions

Trades during London and New York sessions

Avoids low-liquidity and high-spread periods

⏱️ Recommended Settings

Timeframe: M5

M5 Markets: Major Forex pairs

(EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD)

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before trading live.