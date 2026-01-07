Opening Range Breakout EA MT5
- Experts
- Josef Vobejda
- 버전: 1.0
- 활성화: 5
Opening Range Breakout EA is a focused trading robot that automates one of the most effective intraday strategies: trading the session breakout. It operates by observing the market during its initial, quiet phase to establish the opening range. Once that range is defined, the EA is ready to enter a trade the moment price action confirms a breakout, helping you ride the volatility that follows.
The Trading Idea
It uses classic, structured breakout logic and does not incorporate high-risk techniques like Martingale or Grid systems.
What This EA Does:
Customizable Session Times: You control the start and end times for range calculation and trade execution, allowing you to adapt the strategy to different market sessions and instruments.
Input parameters:
- Magic number – Unique EA identification number
- Time shift – Timezone shift in hours; a value of 1 adds one hour to all time calculations
- Range color – Color used to draw the range
- Range color fill - Fill the range area with color
- Trade both sides? – Enable trading in both directions of one range
- Entry offset – Distance in points added to entry price towards outside of the range
- Range starting hour – Hour when range starts
- Range starting minute – Minute when range starts
- Range ending hour – Hour when range ends
- Range ending minute – Minute when range ends
- Use range filter? - Enable filtering range by size
- Max range - Maximal range size
- Min range - Minimal range size
- Stop trading after specific time? – Disable trading and close all orders after a set time
- Trading end hour – Hour to stop trading
- Trading end minute – Minute to stop trading
- Other range side stop loss - Stop loss at the opposite side of the range
- Stop loss in points - Stop loss distance in points (if range sl is set to false)
- Take profit in points - Take profit distance in points
- Lotsize - Fixed lot size per trade
- Lotsize percent - Lot size as a percentage of balance (if Lotsize is set to 0)
Whenever you have ideas or suggestions for improvement, please contact me.