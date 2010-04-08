Carbon Soul Paradox AI

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Carbon Soul Paradox (MT5)

[Subtitle: Elastic Structure | Force Energy | Cryo-Stasis Safety]

Introduction Carbon Soul Paradox is a structural mean-reversion system that exploits the "Elasticity" of price action. It views the market as a living structure built on a Carbon frame (EMA 200 + Bollinger Bands). It waits for price to stretch this frame to its breaking point, then uses the Soul (Force Index) and Paradox (DeMarker) to identify the precise moment of snap-back.

Version 1.00: Cryo-Stasis Core Equipped with the "Cryo-Stasis" Safety Protocol, this EA guarantees 100% Market Validation compliance. It features an intelligent Trailing Stop that maintains a dynamic "Safety Wall" (Min 400 Points), ensuring trades are never choked by noise or rejected by broker execution limits.

Trading Strategy (The Paradox Logic) The system operates on a 3-Step Reversal Logic:

  1. The Carbon (Structure):

    • Context: Checks the long-term trend using EMA 200. (Buy only if Price > EMA).

    • Elasticity: Waits for price to touch the Bollinger Bands (Deviation 2.0). This indicates an over-extended structure.

  2. The Soul (Energy): Uses Force Index to detect "Hidden Energy".

    • Buy Signal: Price is low, but Force is starting to rise (Smart money accumulation).

  3. The Paradox (Trigger): Uses DeMarker to pinpoint extreme exhaustion.

    • Buy: DeMarker < 0.3 (Panic Selling).

    • Sell: DeMarker > 0.7 (Euphoric Buying).

Key Features

  • Cryo-Stasis Trailing: Automatically halts exit modifications during high-spread periods, preventing "Invalid Stops" errors and protecting winning trades.

  • Elastic Reversion: Only trades when price is stretched far from its mean, ensuring high risk-reward potential.

  • Institutional Risk Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on account equity.

  • Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade has a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Recommendations

  • Timeframes: H1, H4 (Recommended for structural reliability).

  • Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Account Type: ECN or Standard.

  • Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters

  • === THE CARBON (STRUCTURE) ===

    • InpEmaPeriod : The backbone of the trend (Default 200).

    • InpBandsPeriod : Elasticity settings.

  • === THE SOUL (ENERGY) ===

    • InpForcePeriod : Volume impulse sensitivity.

  • === THE PARADOX (TRIGGER) ===

    • InpDeMLow/High : Exhaustion levels.

  • === CRYO-STASIS (SAFETY) ===

    • InpMaxTrailSpread : The "Freeze" threshold (Default 300 Points).

    • InpTrailStart / Dist : Trailing settings (Min 400 Points recommended).

  • === RISK MANAGEMENT ===

    • InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation.

    • InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.

Installation Guide

  1. Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.

  2. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.

  3. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1).

  4. Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite.

  5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
✍️ AstracodewolfAlgorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.


