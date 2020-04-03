ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Carbon Soul Paradox (MT5)

[Subtitle: Elastic Structure | Force Energy | Cryo-Stasis Safety]

Introduction Carbon Soul Paradox is a structural mean-reversion system that exploits the "Elasticity" of price action. It views the market as a living structure built on a Carbon frame (EMA 200 + Bollinger Bands). It waits for price to stretch this frame to its breaking point, then uses the Soul (Force Index) and Paradox (DeMarker) to identify the precise moment of snap-back.

Version 1.00: Cryo-Stasis Core Equipped with the "Cryo-Stasis" Safety Protocol, this EA guarantees 100% Market Validation compliance. It features an intelligent Trailing Stop that maintains a dynamic "Safety Wall" (Min 400 Points), ensuring trades are never choked by noise or rejected by broker execution limits.

Trading Strategy (The Paradox Logic) The system operates on a 3-Step Reversal Logic:

The Carbon (Structure): Context: Checks the long-term trend using EMA 200 . (Buy only if Price > EMA).

Elasticity: Waits for price to touch the Bollinger Bands (Deviation 2.0). This indicates an over-extended structure. The Soul (Energy): Uses Force Index to detect "Hidden Energy". Buy Signal: Price is low, but Force is starting to rise (Smart money accumulation). The Paradox (Trigger): Uses DeMarker to pinpoint extreme exhaustion. Buy: DeMarker < 0.3 (Panic Selling).

Sell: DeMarker > 0.7 (Euphoric Buying).

Key Features

Cryo-Stasis Trailing: Automatically halts exit modifications during high-spread periods, preventing "Invalid Stops" errors and protecting winning trades.

Elastic Reversion: Only trades when price is stretched far from its mean, ensuring high risk-reward potential.

Institutional Risk Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on account equity.

Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade has a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Recommendations

Timeframes: H1, H4 (Recommended for structural reliability).

Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).

Account Type: ECN or Standard.

Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters

=== THE CARBON (STRUCTURE) === InpEmaPeriod : The backbone of the trend (Default 200). InpBandsPeriod : Elasticity settings.

=== THE SOUL (ENERGY) === InpForcePeriod : Volume impulse sensitivity.

=== THE PARADOX (TRIGGER) === InpDeMLow/High : Exhaustion levels.

=== CRYO-STASIS (SAFETY) === InpMaxTrailSpread : The "Freeze" threshold (Default 300 Points). InpTrailStart / Dist : Trailing settings (Min 400 Points recommended).

=== RISK MANAGEMENT === InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation. InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.



Installation Guide

Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1). Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT

✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.