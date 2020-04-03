Carbon Soul Paradox AI
- エキスパート
- Huu Loc Nguyen
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 5
Product Name: Carbon Soul Paradox (MT5)
[Subtitle: Elastic Structure | Force Energy | Cryo-Stasis Safety]
Introduction Carbon Soul Paradox is a structural mean-reversion system that exploits the "Elasticity" of price action. It views the market as a living structure built on a Carbon frame (EMA 200 + Bollinger Bands). It waits for price to stretch this frame to its breaking point, then uses the Soul (Force Index) and Paradox (DeMarker) to identify the precise moment of snap-back.
Version 1.00: Cryo-Stasis Core Equipped with the "Cryo-Stasis" Safety Protocol, this EA guarantees 100% Market Validation compliance. It features an intelligent Trailing Stop that maintains a dynamic "Safety Wall" (Min 400 Points), ensuring trades are never choked by noise or rejected by broker execution limits.
Trading Strategy (The Paradox Logic) The system operates on a 3-Step Reversal Logic:
-
The Carbon (Structure):
-
Context: Checks the long-term trend using EMA 200. (Buy only if Price > EMA).
-
Elasticity: Waits for price to touch the Bollinger Bands (Deviation 2.0). This indicates an over-extended structure.
-
-
The Soul (Energy): Uses Force Index to detect "Hidden Energy".
-
Buy Signal: Price is low, but Force is starting to rise (Smart money accumulation).
-
-
The Paradox (Trigger): Uses DeMarker to pinpoint extreme exhaustion.
-
Buy: DeMarker < 0.3 (Panic Selling).
-
Sell: DeMarker > 0.7 (Euphoric Buying).
-
Key Features
-
Cryo-Stasis Trailing: Automatically halts exit modifications during high-spread periods, preventing "Invalid Stops" errors and protecting winning trades.
-
Elastic Reversion: Only trades when price is stretched far from its mean, ensuring high risk-reward potential.
-
Institutional Risk Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing based on account equity.
-
Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade has a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Recommendations
-
Timeframes: H1, H4 (Recommended for structural reliability).
-
Symbols: Major Pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).
-
Account Type: ECN or Standard.
-
Minimum Deposit: $100.
Input Parameters
-
=== THE CARBON (STRUCTURE) ===
-
InpEmaPeriod : The backbone of the trend (Default 200).
-
InpBandsPeriod : Elasticity settings.
-
-
=== THE SOUL (ENERGY) ===
-
InpForcePeriod : Volume impulse sensitivity.
-
-
=== THE PARADOX (TRIGGER) ===
-
InpDeMLow/High : Exhaustion levels.
-
-
=== CRYO-STASIS (SAFETY) ===
-
InpMaxTrailSpread : The "Freeze" threshold (Default 300 Points).
-
InpTrailStart / Dist : Trailing settings (Min 400 Points recommended).
-
-
=== RISK MANAGEMENT ===
-
InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation.
-
InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.
-
Installation Guide
-
Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.
-
Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.
-
Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1).
-
Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite.
-
Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.
🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.