Trade Manager Auto SLTP Trailing and Breakeven MT5

Trade Manager is a position management utility designed to automate stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and break-even operations for manual and automated trades.

This utility monitors open positions and applies missing stop loss and take profit levels according to your configured parameters. It features a trailing stop mechanism that adjusts the stop loss as price moves favorably, and a break-even function that secures positions once a defined profit target is reached.

Key Features

Auto SL/TP: Automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit to positions that lack them.

Trailing Stop: Adjusts Stop Loss dynamically to lock in profits as the price moves in your favor.

Break-Even: Moves Stop Loss to the entry price (plus an optional offset) when the target profit is reached.

Partial Close: Automatically closes a percentage of the position volume at a specified profit level.

Control Panel: On-chart buttons for quick execution (Buy/Sell) and emergency management (Close All, Close Profit, Close Loss).

Risk Management: Displays real-time profit/loss and active position counts.

Control Panel Functions

Status: Displays current operation status (Running/Stopped).

Quick Trade: Buy and Sell buttons with adjustable lot sizes.

Close All: Instantly close all open positions for the symbol.

Close Profit/Loss: Selectively close only profitable or losing positions.

All to Break-Even: Manually move all Stop Losses to the break-even level.

Configuration Parameters

General Settings

Manage Magic Number: Filter positions by Magic Number (0 for manual trades, -1 for all).

Manage All Symbols: If true, manages trades across all symbols; otherwise, only the current chart symbol.

Max Slippage Points: Maximum allowed slippage for trade operations.

Stop Loss & Take Profit

Default SL Points: Distance in points for the initial Stop Loss.

Default TP Points: Distance in points for the initial Take Profit.

Break-Even Settings

Enable Break-Even: Toggle the automatic break-even function.

Break-Even Trigger Points: Profit in points required to trigger the move to break-even.

Break-Even Offset Points: Distance in points from the entry price to place the new Stop Loss.

Trailing Stop Settings

Enable Trailing: Toggle the trailing stop function.

Trailing Stop Points: Distance from the current price for the trailing stop.

Trailing Step Points: Minimum movement required to update the Stop Loss.

Partial Close Settings

Enable Partial Close: Toggle the partial close function.

Partial Close Profit: Profit in points to trigger a partial close.

Partial Close Percent: Percentage of the volume to close (e.g., 50.0).

Important Notes

The utility must be attached to a chart to function.

Ensure "Algo Trading" is enabled in the terminal.

For 5-digit brokers, 10 points equal 1 standard pip.

Test all settings in a demo environment before using them on live accounts.

Risk Warning: Trading financial instruments involves significant risk. This utility is a tool for position management and does not guarantee profits.