Trade Manager Auto SLTP Trailing and Breakeven MT5
- 유틸리티
- Nguyen Thanh Trieu
- 버전: 1.9
- 업데이트됨: 9 12월 2025
Trade Manager is a position management utility designed to automate stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and break-even operations for manual and automated trades.
This utility monitors open positions and applies missing stop loss and take profit levels according to your configured parameters. It features a trailing stop mechanism that adjusts the stop loss as price moves favorably, and a break-even function that secures positions once a defined profit target is reached.
Key Features
- Auto SL/TP: Automatically applies Stop Loss and Take Profit to positions that lack them.
- Trailing Stop: Adjusts Stop Loss dynamically to lock in profits as the price moves in your favor.
- Break-Even: Moves Stop Loss to the entry price (plus an optional offset) when the target profit is reached.
- Partial Close: Automatically closes a percentage of the position volume at a specified profit level.
- Control Panel: On-chart buttons for quick execution (Buy/Sell) and emergency management (Close All, Close Profit, Close Loss).
- Risk Management: Displays real-time profit/loss and active position counts.
Control Panel Functions
- Status: Displays current operation status (Running/Stopped).
- Quick Trade: Buy and Sell buttons with adjustable lot sizes.
- Close All: Instantly close all open positions for the symbol.
- Close Profit/Loss: Selectively close only profitable or losing positions.
- All to Break-Even: Manually move all Stop Losses to the break-even level.
Configuration Parameters
General Settings
- Manage Magic Number: Filter positions by Magic Number (0 for manual trades, -1 for all).
- Manage All Symbols: If true, manages trades across all symbols; otherwise, only the current chart symbol.
- Max Slippage Points: Maximum allowed slippage for trade operations.
Stop Loss & Take Profit
- Default SL Points: Distance in points for the initial Stop Loss.
- Default TP Points: Distance in points for the initial Take Profit.
Break-Even Settings
- Enable Break-Even: Toggle the automatic break-even function.
- Break-Even Trigger Points: Profit in points required to trigger the move to break-even.
- Break-Even Offset Points: Distance in points from the entry price to place the new Stop Loss.
Trailing Stop Settings
- Enable Trailing: Toggle the trailing stop function.
- Trailing Stop Points: Distance from the current price for the trailing stop.
- Trailing Step Points: Minimum movement required to update the Stop Loss.
Partial Close Settings
- Enable Partial Close: Toggle the partial close function.
- Partial Close Profit: Profit in points to trigger a partial close.
- Partial Close Percent: Percentage of the volume to close (e.g., 50.0).
Important Notes
- The utility must be attached to a chart to function.
- Ensure "Algo Trading" is enabled in the terminal.
- For 5-digit brokers, 10 points equal 1 standard pip.
- Test all settings in a demo environment before using them on live accounts.
Risk Warning: Trading financial instruments involves significant risk. This utility is a tool for position management and does not guarantee profits.
thanks for such an amazing tools , useful and intelligence!