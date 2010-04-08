Gold Mine EA is a professional trading robot that combines the dynamics of frequency scalping with the reliability of the hourly timeframe. Unlike standard scalpers that operate on noisy minute charts, Gold Mine uses the H1 timeframe to filter out false signals while maintaining high trading intensity thanks to a sensitive impulse-finding algorithm.

Trading Logic: Synthesis of Impulse and Patterns

The Gold Mine EA algorithm is based on two pillars of technical analysis:

Impulse Analysis: The robot identifies abnormal activity of institutional players, entering the market at the moment of the emergence of a strong price movement. Candlestick and chart patterns: To confirm entries, the system uses a library of proprietary patterns (Price Action), which allows you to cut off entries on “false breakouts”

Strict risk management (Anti-Grid System):

One order per market: The system doesn't build grids or accumulate positions. Each entry is an independent trade with its own exit plan.

Fixed risk: Every trade is protected by Stop Loss and Take Profit. The robot is fully FIFO compliant and suitable for Prop companies .

No Martingale: The strategy doesn't use methods for increasing the lot size after losing trades. Only mathematical expectation and pure statistics.

Key benefits:

H1 Trade Frequency: A unique algorithm allows for multiple entries per day, even on an hourly chart, ensuring high capital turnover.

Volatility Resistance: Gold is known for its sharp price movements. Gold Mine EA uses these fluctuations to fuel profits, not to threaten your deposit.

Profit Protection: Built-in smart trailing stop adjusts the level of protection as the price moves, minimizing the risk of profits being returned to the market.

Technical recommendations for 2025:

Instrument: XAUUSD (GOLD).

Working timeframe: H1.

Account type: ECN or Raw Spread (minimum spread widening on news is important).

Minimum balance: $100.

VPS: Necessary for correct processing of pulse signals in 24/5 mode

Gold Mine EA is your personal tool for deep gold market mining, where every trade is logically based and algorithmically protected.

Warning: High trading frequency requires high-quality broker execution. Before switching to a live account, we recommend testing your trading on a demo account with 200 trades.

— Intelligent Profit Mining on Gold