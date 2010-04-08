🚀 Join Hundreds of Traders Using UTazima Bitcoin Killer EA Today!

Version: 1.8 | Magic Number: 242424004 | Platform: MetaTrader 5

Recommended Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour) for optimal signals and risk management

UTAZIMA Bitcoin Killer EA is a professional, fully automated trading system designed to trade BTCUSD with precision and smart risk management. Built with advanced AI-assisted strategies, it detects high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using EMA, Bollinger Bands, breakout-retest logic, and candlestick patterns.

Key Benefits:

Automated trading — no manual intervention

Smart risk management: percent-based or fixed lot

Real-time, artistic dashboard showing equity, profit, and active positions

Compatible with any BTCUSD broker

Why Traders Choose UTAZIMA EA:

Professional, tested, and reliable coding

Optimized for BTCUSD on MetaTrader 5

Realistic and safe — no false promises

Continuous updates and support

Feedback & Support:

Your feedback helps improve the EA and ensures I can release even better trading tools. Join my WhatsApp group or send me a direct message on MQL5 for questions, suggestions, or support:

Important:

Cryptocurrency trading carries risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test the EA on a demo account before live trading.