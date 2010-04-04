Utazima 001 Indictor Ai

🌍 Utazima 001 Indicator AI

Professional Market Structure & Opening Range System

🚀 STOP GUESSING. START TRADING WITH STRUCTURE.

Utazima 001 Indicator AI is a next-generation Market Structure & Opening Range Intelligence System, built for traders who want clarity, precision, and consistency.

This is not a repainting signal tool.

This is institutional-grade logic, simplified and automated for retail traders.

Designed by Utazima MentorCreate, this indicator reveals the most important price zone of the trading day — where banks, smart money, and algorithms make decisions.

🧠 WHAT MAKES UTAZIMA 001 AI DIFFERENT?

Most traders lose because they:

Chase breakouts

Enter too early

Ignore structure

Utazima 001 AI fixes this.

It automatically identifies the Opening Range (Kill Zone), waits for a confirmed breakout, and then guides you to the highest-probability entry: the RETEST.

This is how professionals trade.

⭐ KEY FEATURES

🤖 AI Opening Range Detection

Automatically draws: Session High Session Low Midpoint (Balance Line)

No manual drawing. No guesswork.

🎯 Smart Target Projection

Auto-plots institutional targets: TP 50% TP 100% Extended targets up to 500%

Know profit zones before entering a trade.

🚦 Intelligent Breakout Labels

Clearly marks: “Utazima Breakout – Wait Retest” “Perfect Retest” Failed Retests (Trap Warnings)



🛡️ Retest Confirmation Logic

Separates: High-probability professional entries Low-quality fake breakouts



💎 Professional Visual Design

Exclusive Utazima Dark Theme

Clean, hedge-fund-style chart layout

Optional Pro Dashboard

⚠️ Rule #1: Do NOT trade every signal.

Trade structure + patience.

🏆 THE GOLDEN STRATEGY: BREAK & RETEST

① Wait for the Range

Allow the indicator to draw the Utazima Opening Range Box

Usually first 15–30 minutes

❌ Never trade inside the box

② The Breakout

Wait for a candle to CLOSE : Above the Utazima High (Blue Line) → Buy Bias Below the Utazima Low (Red Line) → Sell Bias

Indicator prints: “Utazima Breakout – Wait Retest”

❌ Do NOT enter yet

✔ Professionals wait — amateurs rush

③ The Retest (Sniper Entry)

Price returns to test the breakout line

Indicator confirms: “Perfect Retest”

✅ BUY: bounce from Blue Line

✅ SELL: rejection from Red Line

This is the Smart Money entry point.

④ Take Profit Levels

TP1 – 50% Target: Secure partial profits

TP2 – 100% Target: Standard daily objective

TP3 – 200% to 500%: High-volatility days News sessions Strong trends only



⑤ Stop Loss Placement

Place SL inside the box : Buy → below Blue Line Sell → above Red Line



📌 If price closes back inside the box → setup invalid

🥇 M15 — The Professional Standard

Bank-level Opening Range

Best balance of accuracy & speed

Best for: XAUUSD (Gold) NAS100 US30 GBPUSD



🥈 M5 — Scalping Precision

Fast entries

Ideal for indices at market open

Best for: US30 GER40 NAS100



🥉 H1 — Swing & Weekly Trends

Monday range break often defines the week

Perfect for position traders

⏱️

⚠️ Use ONLY ONE confirmation tool.

✅ Best Match: Utazima Crossover RSI Suite

Take Buy trades only when RSI confirms bullish momentum

Take Sell trades only when RSI confirms bearish momentum

🔄 Alternative: Volume Indicator

Real breakouts = high volume

Low volume breakouts = fake moves

🧠 FINAL ADVICE TO TRADERS

“Trading is not about predicting price.

It is about waiting for structure.”

Utazima 001 Indicator AI draws the map.

YOU decide when to enter.

Wait for the Perfect Retest —

That is where Smart Money trades.

🎁 FREE DOWNLOAD

Experience professional-level market structure today.

