Raja Trading Pro

Raja Trading PRO - The Smart BEP Recovery Grid

Product Description 

Are you tired of ordinary Grid EAs that get stuck in drawdown for days, chasing unrealistic profit targets? Raja Trading PRO takes the original concept to a much higher level, offering professional-grade features that are far superior to the standard version.

This EA is designed with a completely different philosophy: Fast Recovery.

This is not a passive EA. It is an aggressive grid system paired with the smartest exit strategy in its class. Its primary goal isn't to "hold and hope," but to close the entire basket of positions at the Break-Even Point (BEP) or a small profit as quickly as possible.

If you are looking for an EA that works hard to get you "out of the market fast," this is your tool.

Why Choose Raja Trading PRO?

  • Smart Exit Strategy (BEP + Points) This is the core PRO feature. The EA calculates your total Break-Even Price (BEP) in real-time, including all commission and swap fees. It no longer chases a rigid Dollar ($) target; it simply aims for a small profit just above your break-even price, ensuring the fastest possible recovery.

  • Anti-Slippage Trailing Stop (Points-Based) The biggest weakness of Martingale EAs is slippage when lots get large. Our trailing stop is 100% Points-Based, not Dollar-Based. This means your trailing stop remains logical and effective, whether your total lot size is 0.10 or 10.0.

  • Automatic News & Rollover Filter The market is dangerous during high-impact news or the midnight rollover. Our internal Spread Filter automatically detects unstable market conditions (widening spreads) and will stop the EA from opening new positions until the market is safe again.

  • Full Dashboard Visualization (You Are Always in Control) You won't be trading "blind." Raja Trading PRO comes with a complete visual dashboard:

    1. Info Panel: Displays your status, profit, and real-time BEP Price.

    2. Chart Lines: Real-time lines drawn on your chart for the BEP (Aqua), Trailing SL (Red), and Next Grid (Yellow).

    3. Blinking Status Light: A light in the corner of your chart that BLINKS GREEN the moment the EA has successfully locked in profit (trailing is active)!

Safety is Our Top Priority

Grid strategies are risky. Raja Trading PRO is built with "safety fuses" to protect your account:

  1. Equity Stop (Account Safety Net) This is your emergency brake. Define your maximum loss limit in your currency (e.g., -$100 or -$4000 cents). If the floating loss hits this level, the EA will immediately close all positions and stop, saving the rest of your capital from a Margin Call.

  2. Maximum Spread Filter Automatically prevents the EA from entering expensive or illiquid markets.

  3. Manajemen Waktu & Tren Dilengkapi dengan filter Tren (Moving Average) dan filter Waktu (Sesi) untuk memberi Anda kontrol lebih besar atas kapan dan di mana EA harus beroperasi.


Recomended account : cent/micro with low spread


Minimum Deposit   : 

10.000 CENT for set safe

100.000 CENT for set agresif


Raja Trading PRO gives you the power of an aggressive grid strategy, combined with the intelligence and safety of a professional recovery system.

