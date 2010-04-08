SNR Break is a professional Expert Advisor designed to capture strong momentum when price breaks through key Support and Resistance levels. Equipped with an automatic zone-mapping algorithm, this EA reads market structure in real time, filters out false breakouts, and executes highly precise entries aligned with market momentum.

This robot is ideal for traders who want to benefit from breakout opportunities without needing to monitor charts constantly.

Automatic Support & Resistance Mapping

The EA automatically:

Detects the strongest SNR zones

Updates levels as market structure evolves

Identifies high-probability breakout areas

No manual drawing required — everything is automated.





High-Precision Breakout Engine

When price breaks an SNR level:

EA waits for confirmed candle close

Avoids noise and false breakouts

Enters only when momentum is validated

This ensures higher-quality entries and more controlled risk.

Multi-Pair & Multi-Timeframe Compatibility

Works optimally on:

Major Forex pairs

Gold (XAUUSD)

Indices

Crypto (pure technical approach)

Recommended timeframe: M5 – H1

GOLD M5 SUPPORT RESISTANCE

Forex H1 SUPPORT RESISTANCE





No Dangerous Trading Methods

EA does NOT use:

Martingale ❌

Grid ❌

Averaging ❌

It opens positions only based on clean, confirmed trading signals.





How the SNR Break Strategy Works

EA detects and updates key Support–Resistance zones Waits for a valid breakout with candle close Enters on confirmed continuation momentum Places stop loss safely behind the SNR zone Uses structure-based or trailing take profit Automatically closes trades when targets are reached or momentum weakens