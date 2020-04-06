WilliamsTrend Pro EA

Smart Trend Following: The EA uses a powerful EMA filter on a higher timeframe (Daily, D1) to confirm the overall market direction, ensuring your trades have the highest probability of success.

Williams %R Precision: It utilizes the Williams %R oscillator to pinpoint optimal overbought and oversold conditions , signaling perfect entry points for both Buy and Sell trades.

Dynamic Money Management: With the Risk Percentage feature and a unique lot size calculation based on the trade's probability , the EA dynamically adjusts your lot size to manage risk effectively and maximize potential profits on stronger signals. No more manual lot calculations!

Advanced Trailing Stop: Benefit from an innovative ATR-based Trailing Stop that automatically protects your profits. The trailing stop is only activated after a trade has moved a significant distance in profit (multiplied by the ATR), securing gains while giving the trade room to run.

Built-in Safety Net: The optional Daily Cut Loss Percentage acts as a crucial safety feature, stopping all trading for the day if your drawdown exceeds your set limit, protecting your capital from large losses.

Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD M5): This EA comes pre-optimized and ready-to-use for Gold trading on the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. Simply attach it to your chart and let it work! We have pre-optimized this EA specifically for Exness trading conditions. If you use Exness, no setup is required—just load it on the Gold M5 chart, and you are ready to trade immediately. Register Exness here https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko

For other brokers: The strategy remains highly effective! You only need to run a quick optimization on the Risk Percentage parameter (Start:1 - step:0,1 - Stop:10) to match your broker's specific leverage and contract size.