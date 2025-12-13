A key Breakeven

A key Breakeven Function: For multiple orders of the same currency but different order types (sell or buy), under the condition that the overall position is profitable, set the same stop-loss level or take-profit level.

For example: there are currently 10 EURUSD orders, including 7 sell orders and 3 buy orders. When the overall position is profitable, if the overall take-profit for sell orders is set to 50 points:

(1) When the total profit of the 7 sell orders is greater than the total loss of the 3 buy orders, the EA will automatically calculate and set the stop-loss level for the 7 sell orders and the take-profit level for the 3 buy orders to the same value, which will be at the position where the total position profit reaches 50 points.

(2) When the total profit of the 3 buy orders is greater than the total loss of the 7 sell orders, the EA will automatically calculate and set the stop-loss level for the 3 buy orders and the take-profit level for the 7 sell orders to the same value, which will be at the position where the total position profit reaches 50 points.

Usage Method:

(1) Load "A key Breakeven" as an EA onto the chart window where breakeven is needed, and click "Open".

(2) Each time a new order is added, click "Open" once.

Notes:

If some orders fail to have their stop-loss or take-profit levels set, it is because the relative position between the market price and the order price does not meet the setting conditions. When the conditions are met, click "Open" again until the stop-loss or take-profit levels of all orders are set to the same value.
