One Click Breakeven Function: For multiple orders of the same currency but different order types (sell or buy), under the condition that the overall position is profitable, set the same stop-loss level or take-profit level.

For example: there are currently 10 EURUSD orders, including 7 sell orders and 3 buy orders. When the overall position is profitable, if the overall take-profit for sell orders is set to 50 points:

(1) When the total profit of the 7 sell orders is greater than the total loss of the 3 buy orders, the EA will automatically calculate and set the stop-loss level for the 7 sell orders and the take-profit level for the 3 buy orders to the same value, which will be at the position where the total position profit reaches 50 points.

(2) When the total profit of the 3 buy orders is greater than the total loss of the 7 sell orders, the EA will automatically calculate and set the stop-loss level for the 3 buy orders and the take-profit level for the 7 sell orders to the same value, which will be at the position where the total position profit reaches 50 points.

Usage Method:

(1) Load "One Click Breakeven" as an EA onto the chart window where breakeven is needed, and click "Open".

(2) Each time a new order is added, click "Open" once.

Notes: