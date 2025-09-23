Cryptex Scalper

Cryptex Scalper — Cryptocurrency Breakout Expert Advisor (M5)

Overview

Cryptex Scalper is a breakout Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading cryptocurrencies such as BTCUSD, ETHUSD, and LTCUSD.
It is based on a proven breakout framework but adapted for the unique behavior of crypto markets: wider spreads, 24/7 trading, higher volatility, and weekend gaps.

Cryptex Scalper introduces adaptive, self-learning filters and strict risk controls designed to improve reliability in the volatile crypto environment.

Key Features and Changes

1. Dynamic Spread Filter (Self-Learning)
The EA calculates the broker’s average spread in real time and multiplies it by a safety factor.
Trades are only placed when the current spread is within this adaptive limit. Pending orders are cancelled immediately if spreads exceed the limit.

2. ATR-Based Volatility Filter
An ATR filter blocks entries when volatility is abnormally high compared to price.
This avoids false breakouts during sudden spikes.

3. Trade Frequency Control
A daily trade limiter prevents overtrading in ranging or unstable market conditions.
For example, you may set a maximum number of trades per day.

4. Weekend and Session Protection
The system automatically cancels pending orders before the weekend gap.
It also skips the thin Sunday night session where spreads can widen significantly.

5. Position Sizing
Supports both dynamic percentage-risk sizing and fixed lots.
Lot size is calculated using OrderCalcProfit to maintain consistent risk across different cryptocurrencies.
Includes built-in broker safety checks for minimum/maximum lot size and volume step.

6. Balance and Drawdown Protection
Balance Guard halts trading if the balance drops below a user-defined threshold.
Daily Drawdown Guard closes all trades and stops entries once a daily loss percentage is reached.

7. Control Panel
Displays current spread versus the dynamic limit, account balance, equity, daily drawdown, and last lot size.
Includes Buy/Sell buttons for manual entries with fixed lot size.
Provides quick buttons to close profitable, losing, or pending orders.
The panel can be disabled during backtesting to speed up simulation.

Strategy Logic

  • Places Buy Stop orders above recent highs and Sell Stop orders below recent lows.

  • Uses tight Stop Loss and Take Profit, expressed as percentages of the entry price.

  • Trailing stop can be activated once price moves a user-defined percentage in favor.

  • Exits are handled by SL, TP, trailing stop, or manual closure via the panel.

Usage Recommendations

  • Recommended for M5 charts on major cryptocurrency pairs.

  • Best results with low-spread, fast-execution brokers.

  • VPS hosting is recommended for continuous 24/7 operation.

  • Adapt the risk percentage, spread multiplier, and ATR filter settings to your broker’s conditions.

Important Notes

  • Cryptex Scalper is optimized for cryptocurrencies only.

  • Backtests should be performed with reliable tick data for crypto symbols.

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.


legiao
64
legiao 2026.01.02 17:50 
 

Don't buy, it's not profitable. There seems to be a programming error; the entries match the backtest, but the exits don't. I tested TickMil and ICTrading. The backtest is profitable even with spreads of 1000, but in a real account, the expert advisor always exits early. If the developer has a configuration they consider functional in a real account, please leave it here so I can test it and share the results, as the default configuration is not profitable.

리뷰 답변