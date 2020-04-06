Ppm manager

Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool gives you total control directly from your chart.

you can get all this features right on your trading chart .



Everything is color coded. equity and live P&L display in Green if trades in profit and red if trades in drawdown.

Moveable panel - double click on clock label and move panel anywhere on screen with it .

Displays local time + candle countdown on the chart.

Shows Balance, Equity & Daily Profit/Loss

Display total lot size( LOTS), total open trades( O.T) and total pending orders (P.O)

Tool tip_ hover the mouse on any button and it display what that button is designed to do .

Manage multiple trades with one click on trading chart

Close Partial — close any percentage you prefer by typing number between 1-100 and by clicking the button next to the editable box.

Move TP — move all trades take profit by typing in the editable box and click the button. type 0 if you want to remove all TP

Move SL— move all trades stop loss by typing in the editable box and click the button. type 0 if you want to remove all SL

move all trades stop loss by typing in the editable box and click the button. type 0 if you want to remove all SL Close All — Closes every open position instantly with one click .

— Closes every open position instantly with one click . Close Partial (50%) — Closes half of all running trades, locking in profits while keeping the rest open.

Close Buys — Closes all open buy positions only.

close sells — Closes all open sell positions only.

Stop loss at break-even — on click Brings all trades stop loss to breakeven

Close Winning Trades — Instantly closes all trades currently in profit.

Close Losing Trades — Instantly closes all trades currently in loss.

50 % OF ALL — This button close 50% of all open trades across all trading pairs(symbols)



Delete Pending orders instantly — Removes all pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop).

Display Live running P/L for open trades on chart.



Notice

Except the 50 % OF ALL button All buttons on the PPM_MT4 Trade Manager work only for the chart pair the EA is attached to — for example, if you attach it to EURUSD, the actions will only affect EURUSD trades.

Panel updates on each tick. For the fastest update of running P/L and trades, use charts of the most active pairs







Instagram: @ppm_mt4

Telegram: @ppm_mt4

YouTube: @ppm_mt4

TikTok: @ppm_mt4

⚠️ The free demo version works only in the Strategy Tester (MetaTrader restriction).



