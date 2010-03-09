SlingShot Fx Pro

Sling Shot FX Pro – Precision. Protection. Performance.

**LIMITED TIME PROMOTION ALERT! **

This is an introductory offer at a heavily reduced price. The price will increase soon, as the product achieves its early adoption goals. Secure your license now to benefit from the lowest price and all future updates!

Step into the world of professional algorithmic trading with Sling Shot FX Pro – an advanced Expert Advisor built for traders who demand consistency, control, and cutting-edge automation.

This system is powered by a proprietary signal algorithm based on an Advanced Volatility Channel model, a tool refined through extensive real-market analysis and optimization. The result is an EA that doesn’t chase the market... it anticipates it.

Sling Shot FX Pro constantly monitors market conditions, filters volatility, and executes trades only when the odds align perfectly.

From its intelligent entry logic to its multi-layer CAPITAL PROTECTION core, every component is engineered for one purpose: to preserve your capital while delivering stable, repeatable performance. This includes an essential Master Drawdown Stop that monitors peak equity and immediately halts all trading if your risk tolerance is exceeded.

Furthermore, the logic has been built and tested for 100% accurate performance  on all ECN and Raw spread accounts, ensuring reliable execution and risk calculation regardless of your broker.

What Makes Sling Shot FX Pro Different

Unlike many generic EAs that rely on outdated strategies or random entries, Sling Shot FX Pro operates as a self-contained trading ecosystem.

It automatically adapts to changing market conditions, manages your trades dynamically, and follows strict capital-protection protocols — all while giving you full control over every parameter.

You decide how it trades: fixed or percentage-based risk, optional recovery mode, daily profit caps, time filters, and more. The built-in analytics dashboard provides real-time insight into performance, profitability, and system health, directly on your chart.

*Live results*

Recommended Setup

  • Pair: AUD/USD, XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum deposit: 200 USD
  • Account type: ECN or Raw spread
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

User Manual

Recommended .set files:

SlingShotFXPro_AUDUSD.set

  • Base risk: 5%
  • One-time recovery disabled
  • Optimized for AUD/USD M15

SlingShotFXPro_AUDUSD_Recovery.set

  • Base risk: 5%
  • Recovery multiplier: 5×
  • One-time recovery enabled
  • Optimized for AUD/USD M15

SlingShotFXPro_XAUUSD_Recovery.set

  • Base risk: 5%
  • Recovery multiplier: 5×
  • One-time recovery enabled
  • Optimized for XAUUSD M15

Whether you’re a disciplined professional or an ambitious trader looking for a reliable edge, Sling Shot FX Pro delivers the tools, control, and confidence to trade like never before.

Your capital. Your rules. Your success.

