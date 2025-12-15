Advanced Price Flow Analytics 8
- 지표
- Rafael Vasili
- 버전: 1.0
- 활성화: 5
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
DAILY OH/OL SDEV QUANT MODEL - STATISTICAL TRADING WITH PRECISION RISK MANAGEMENT
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
🎯 TRADE WITH MATHEMATICAL CERTAINTY - KNOW YOUR EXACT STOP-LOSS AND TAKE-PROFIT BEFORE YOU ENTER
This indicator analyzes 5,000+ days of price history to give you:
✅ Exact entry levels (sigma bands locked at daily open)
✅ Exact stop-loss distance (from MAE% - Maximum Adverse Excursion)
✅ Exact take-profit distance (from MFE% - Maximum Favorable Excursion)
✅ Win rate and statistical edge for every level
NO GUESSING. NO EMOTIONS. PURE MATHEMATICS.
───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
📊 WHAT THE DASHBOARD SHOWS YOU
───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
The dashboard displays 8 metrics for each sigma level:
┌─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ Zσ P_IN% P_TCH% MAE% MFE% EV% WIN% Touches Now │
│ 0.5σ 75.1% 64.30% 1.11% 0.78% -0.33% 36.2% 3215 │
│ 1.0σ 85.5% 60.32% 1.60% 1.52% -0.07% 58.8% 3016 │
│ 1.5σ 76.3% 39.26% 1.53% 1.02% 0.39% 70.0% 1964 │
│ 2.0σ 87.2% 22.18% 1.31% 1.58% 0.60% 75.3% 1135 │
│ 2.5σ 90.1% 8.12% 0.78% 2.01% 1.23% 80.2% 415 ✓ │
│ 3.0σ 96.7% 8.62% 1.76% 2.82% 1.12% 82.4% 426 │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
WHAT EACH METRIC MEANS:
1️⃣ Zσ (Sigma Level)
- The statistical band level: 0.5σ, 1.0σ, 1.5σ, 2.0σ, 2.5σ, 3.0σ
- Higher sigma = more extreme = rarer event = stronger signal
2️⃣ P_IN% (Probability Inside)
- % of days where price closed back inside this band
- High P_IN (>80%) = strong mean-reversion zone
3️⃣ P_TCH% (Probability Touch)
- % of days where price touched this band
- Low P_TCH (<10%) = rare extreme event = high-conviction setup
4️⃣ MAE% (Maximum Adverse Excursion) ← YOUR STOP-LOSS DISTANCE
- Average worst drawdown after touching this band
- THIS TELLS YOU WHERE TO PLACE YOUR STOP-LOSS
- Example: MAE = 0.78% means your stop should be 0.78% away from entry
5️⃣ MFE% (Maximum Favorable Excursion) ← YOUR TAKE-PROFIT DISTANCE
- Average best profit after touching this band
- THIS TELLS YOU WHERE TO PLACE YOUR TAKE-PROFIT
- Example: MFE = 2.01% means your target should be 2.01% away from entry
6️⃣ EV% (Expected Value)
- Your statistical edge: EV = MFE - MAE
- Positive EV = profitable over time
- Higher EV = better trade quality
7️⃣ WIN% (Win Rate)
- % of times MFE exceeded MAE (winning trades)
- WIN% >70% = high probability setup
- Combine with EV for best trade selection
8️⃣ Touches (Sample Size)
- How many times this band was touched historically
- Minimum 30 required (Central Limit Theorem)
- If <30, metrics show "—" (insufficient data)
9️⃣ Now (Live Signal)
- Shows "✓" when price touches a band TODAY
- This is your trade signal activation
───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
🎯 HOW TO ENTER A TRADE
───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
STEP 1: WAIT FOR THE SIGNAL
→ Watch for "✓" to appear in the "Now" column
→ This means price has touched a sigma band
STEP 2: CHECK THE QUALITY
→ Look at EV% - must be positive (preferably >0.50%)
→ Look at WIN% - must be >65% (preferably >70%)
→ Look at Touches - must show a number (not "—")
STEP 3: YOU NOW HAVE YOUR ENTRY PRICE
→ Entry = The sigma band level that was touched
→ Example: If 2.5σ DN band was touched at 4255.12, your entry is 4255.12
───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
🛑 HOW TO SET YOUR STOP-LOSS (FROM MAE%)
───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
The MAE% column tells you EXACTLY where to place your stop-loss.
FOR LONG TRADES (touching lower DN bands):
Stop-Loss = Entry - (Entry × MAE%)
FOR SHORT TRADES (touching upper UP bands):
Stop-Loss = Entry + (Entry × MAE%)
EXAMPLE - LONG TRADE:
✓ appears at 2.5σ DN
Entry: 4255.12
MAE: 0.78%
Calculate stop-loss:
SL Distance = 4255.12 × 0.0078 = 33.19 points
Stop-Loss = 4255.12 - 33.19 = 4221.93
SET YOUR STOP AT: 4221.93
This stop is based on the average worst-case movement from 415 historical occurrences.
───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
🎯 HOW TO SET YOUR TAKE-PROFIT (FROM MFE%)
───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
The MFE% column tells you EXACTLY where to place your take-profit.
FOR LONG TRADES (touching lower DN bands):
Take-Profit = Entry + (Entry × MFE%)
FOR SHORT TRADES (touching upper UP bands):
Take-Profit = Entry - (Entry × MFE%)
EXAMPLE - LONG TRADE:
✓ appears at 2.5σ DN
Entry: 4255.12
MFE: 2.01%
Calculate take-profit:
TP Distance = 4255.12 × 0.0201 = 85.53 points
Take-Profit = 4255.12 + 85.53 = 4340.65
SET YOUR TAKE-PROFIT AT: 4340.65
This target is based on the average best-case movement from 415 historical occurrences.
───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
📋 COMPLETE TRADE EXAMPLE - XAUUSD
───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
DASHBOARD SHOWS:
2.5σ DN touched (✓ appears)
MAE: 0.78%
MFE: 2.01%
EV: +1.23%
WIN%: 80.2%
Touches: 415
YOUR TRADE SETUP:
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════
Direction: LONG (mean-reversion from lower band)
Entry: 4255.12 (2.5σ DN band level)
Stop-Loss: 4221.93 (calculated from MAE 0.78%)
Take-Profit: 4340.65 (calculated from MFE 2.01%)
Risk: 33.19 points (0.78%)
Reward: 85.53 points (2.01%)
Risk-Reward: 1 : 2.58
Win Rate: 80.2% (8 out of 10 trades win)
Expected Value: +1.23% per trade
Sample Size: 415 touches (statistically valid)
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════
EXPECTED RESULTS OVER 10 TRADES:
→ 8 wins × +85.53 pts = +684.24 pts
→ 2 losses × -33.19 pts = -66.38 pts
→ Net profit: +617.86 pts over 10 trades
This is your quantified mathematical edge.
───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
⚡ QUICK TRADING RULES
───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
1. Wait for "✓" in Now column
2. Check: EV% > 0.50% AND WIN% > 70%
3. Entry = sigma band level
4. Stop-Loss = Entry ± (Entry × MAE%)
5. Take-Profit = Entry ± (Entry × MFE%)
6. Execute trade
7. Let statistics work
DO NOT TRADE IF:
❌ MAE or MFE shows "—" (insufficient sample size)
❌ EV% is negative
❌ WIN% is below 65%
BEST SETUPS:
✅ 2.5σ or 3.0σ bands (rare extremes)
✅ EV% > 1.0%
✅ WIN% > 75%
✅ Touches > 100
───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
🔧 WHAT YOU GET
───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
✅ Real-time dashboard with 8 metrics per sigma level
✅ 12 static sigma bands (6 up + 6 down) locked at daily open
✅ MAE-based stop-loss distances (exact risk)
✅ MFE-based take-profit distances (exact reward)
✅ Win rate and expected value for every level
✅ Live "✓" signal when bands are touched
✅ Works on Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto
✅ 5,000 days historical analysis per instrument
✅ Zero repaint - levels never change during the day
✅ Central Limit Theorem validated (30+ sample minimum)
───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
💰 THE EDGE
───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
Most traders fail because they don't know:
❌ Where to enter (subjective)
❌ Where to place stops (guessing)
❌ Where to take profit (emotions)
❌ If they have an edge (hope)
THIS INDICATOR SOLVES ALL 4 PROBLEMS:
✅ Entry: Sigma band touch (statistical level)
✅ Stop-Loss: MAE% (historical worst-case)
✅ Take-Profit: MFE% (historical best-case)
✅ Edge: EV% and WIN% (proven over 5,000 days)
NO GUESSING.
NO EMOTIONS.
PURE MATHEMATICS.
Your stop-loss isn't arbitrary.
Your take-profit isn't hope.
Your edge isn't faith.
It's all calculated from thousands of historical occurrences.
───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────
STOP TRADING BLIND. START TRADING WITH STATISTICAL PRECISION.
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════