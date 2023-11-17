Robo Gold

This is the latest generation of automatic Gold trading robots programmed with exclusive and advanced algorithms. EA Robo Gold is a combination of strategies for analyzing price movements, correlating oscillators and tickspeed models and building reliable signals with high probability. The signal models are optimized for the Scalper strategy, taking small profits and exiting the market quickly to avoid risks and protect account.

The EA has Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing parameters available to protect the account and optimize performance. Other parameters help you to fine-tune the system to fit your trading plan.

The EA has been optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) and you only need to use default setting (for Gold XAUUSD with 2 decimal places).

Settings: 

 Max Spread      = 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the pair)
 Fixed Lot  = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
 Auto Lot  = 1.0 to 4.0 (=1 means auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
 Use Trailing  = True
 Max Trades  = 8
 Trailing  = 10 (points)
 Start Trailing  = 50 (points)
 Stop Loss  = 600 (points)
 Take Profit  = 600 (points)
 Time Start  = 01:30 (hour:minnute)
 Time End Hour  = 22:30 (hour:minnute)
 Magic Number  = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

Pair: XAUUSD. Time frame: M5 or timeframe. Use VPS with low latency (<10ms).

Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 25 points. Min Balance: $ 500

Stops Level = 0 (check the Stops Level by: Press Ctrl + U, select currency pair, click Properties and Stops Level on the 3rd line)

Note:

+ If you use EA with Gold and the price has decimal places (like 1900.123), then you need to increase 10 times the value of Max Spread, Take Profit, Trailing parameters. For example, set Take Profit = 6000 (instead of the default value = 600). Because Point calculation is different with 2 decimal places.

+ The default setting is the recommended setting, but you can still change the parameter values to tweak the system to suit you.


추천 제품
CapTaiNCAT
Nyamsuren Boldbaatar
Experts
CapTaiNCAT FullAutomated expert advisor. TimeFrame M1 M5 SET FILES;  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38300#!tab=comments&comment=11565247 Recommendations Before using the EA on a real account, test it with minimal risk or on a demo account; Use VPS server with ping less 10ms; ECN account with low spreads + low commissions + quality execution;  Standard settings are optimized for EURUSD GBPUSD AUDUSD USDCAD USDJPY USDCHF XAUUSD  The settings of the EA  Trade Manager  Magic Number  Slippa
Solar Metal
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
The Solar Metal Expert Advisor appears to be a promising tool thanks to its comprehensive automated decision-making system for the forex market. However, there are a few things to consider before using it: Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Main characteristics of Solar Metal: Automation: The advisor makes decisions independently, relying on sophisticated algorithms for anal
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (2)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
EA Stork
Mikhail Rudyk
Experts
The trading robot (scalper) works according to the totality of signals of several indicators. And checks the price speed. It is advisable to trade on TF M5 (best results). Input parameters: Fix Lot - trades with a fixed lot Use autolot - the robot itself selects the lot depending on the depot and with an increase in the depot increases the lot Min Distance Between Deals - is the minimum distance between transactions For currencies you can not increase this parameter. For every 1500 $ 0.01 lot
Big Deal
Ong Wee Kiat
Experts
An automated Expert Advisor that uses Price action techniques. It is developed and tested repeatedly. It is the only EA in the market that has passed 29 years of backtesting from 1990 to 2019. Recommendation: EURUSD 1hr timeframe Use the settings found on the comment page. You can play around with the settings like the deposits and lots. Do not change the take profit and stoploss settings.
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Experts
Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
Golden Harmony
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
The Logic of Gold Trading  the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold trading, like any other form of investment activity, requires a deep understanding of the market, strategic planning, and close attention to numerous factors influencing its price. The logic behind gold trading is based on fundamental principles of supply and demand as well as analysis of macroeconomic indicators, geopolitical events, and investor sentiment. Gold has
Infinity Gold AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Infinity Gold AI is a trading robot (expert advisor) for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) terminal, designed for automated trading of the XAUUSD (gold) currency pair. This advisor was developed by experienced traders with ten years of experience in financial markets and focuses on conservative trading methods based on clear money and risk management rules. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Key Features of Infinity Gold AI: Trading method : Sc
BitTerraCoin
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
BitTerraCoin is a unique trading system! It goes through the entire history and all currency pairs with one single setting. Works using sharp tick movements. Recommendations for working with a scalpel: It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs with a low spread. The lower the commission and the spread, the greater the profit. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. You can work on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. Details: The MaxSpread par
Trader AI ecn
Tat Dat Nguyen
Experts
TRADER AI ECN Before you buy all of my products please be aware of the risks involved: 1) Please do not over believe in backtesting result . No one can 100% predict the future . 2) The best setting is default, but you can find the best by yourself each special conditions 3) Sometimes a confliction of market can cause the account a short period of Drawdown , Please get ready for it and wait for profit. 4) Trader AI are dependent on good brokerage conditions, like low spread and slip
GoldHunterCheaper
ZORAN RAJKOV
Experts
EA specially made for currency pair XAUUSD. It uses artificial intelligence and complex mathematical operations, all with the goal of as little risk as possible and constant profit. I am an electrical engineer and a professor of informatics, so everything with me is calculated to the maximum and there must be no mistakes. The EA will provide mathematically processed information with the aim of as little risk as possible, , and if you wish, you can increase the Lot in order to achieve the desired
Stabilized dema cross robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility    currency     basket: GBPUSD and XAUUSD. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading session
Stream Z50
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
스캘핑 거래 로봇. EA는 추세의 안정적인 방향을 모니터링하고 그 방향으로 작동합니다. 어드바이저의 최대로 최적화된 코드를 사용하면 지연을 최소화하고 터미널 로드를 최소화하면서 작업할 수 있습니다. Expert Advisor는 2015년부터 기본 설정으로 성공적으로 테스트되었습니다. EURUSD 및 GBPUSD 거래 상품(접두사 및 접미사 포함)에 대한 기본 설정을 사용하는 것이 좋습니다. 기간은 5분입니다. 낮은 스프레드와 낮은 수수료로 거래 결과가 더 좋아질 것입니다. 설정: 위험 = false인 경우 로트 - 위험 = false인 경우 거래 로트; 위험 켜기/끄기 - 자동 할당을 활성화합니다. 위험 비율 - 거래당 위험 비율; 이익을 얻으십시오 - 이익을 얻으십시오. 손절매 - 손절매; 후행 정지 - 후행 정지; 주문에 대한 코멘트 - 주문에 대한 코멘트; Bulls Period - Bulls 지표의 기간. 곰 기간 - 곰 지표의 기간; 매직 넘버 - 주문을 구별하는
For FTSE100
Eduard Bulatov
Experts
The EA is optimized for trading #FTSE and it is fully prepared for installation in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. No additional settings are required. The initial deposit must be at least 5000. The EA trades a fixed lot based on two indicators, Moving Average and Fractals. Deals are closed by TraillingStop or StopLoss. There are only two input parameters: MaxRisk - default is 70 Slippage - default is 3 For the correct operation of the Expert Advisor, an uninterrupted Internet connection is required
ProfessorMoriartyMT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The basis of the strategy is the identification of quick corrective movements between the crosses of a working currency pair or metal. At the moment of differences in prices of trading instruments, the adviser analyzes the possible direction of price movement on a working instrument and starts work. Each position has a stop loss and take profit. A unique position tracking algorithm allows you to control the superiority of profit over loss. The adviser does not use dangerous trading methods.
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
SuperfarabiEA Compound
Farabi Aminy
Experts
Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4 Working on Timeframes (M5) Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4 Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator ===========Rakyat +62 =========== Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4 Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5) Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4 Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes
King Grid
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
King Gold Grid Presentamos con orgullo el revolucionario Asesor Experto de Sistema Grid, una obra maestra creada por  Mr Beast. Este excepcional producto se distingue como uno de los mejores en su categoría, destacando por su magnífica gestión de riesgos y especialización en el trabajo con el oro. Diseñado meticulosamente para optimizar la eficiencia y maximizar los beneficios, este asesor experto se erige como un líder indiscutible en el mundo de los sistemas de rejilla. Su capacidad para adapt
Neural Average
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Neural Average is a fully automated trading advisor. In addition to the scalping algorithm, the system for monitoring the market through the volumes and coefficients of oscillations and filtering the opening of transactions through custom macros - determinants, a neural network emulator is also integrated into the software basis of this advisor. The above structure allows you to effectively filter the flow of potential deals based on the relevance of the context and conjuncture, as well as by t
Sunset EA
Trevor Schuil
Experts
The Sunset EA is a fully automatic strategy for scalping near the end of each trading day. The strategy is based on the standard envelopes indicator. The strategy is able to maintain a high win rate while keeping a low draw down. T here are no complications to the strategy. One trade at a time. It simply opens and closes the trade, no pending order, no trailing stop and the profit and stop levels are dynamically mapped based on the current market conditions. The expert advisor will place the st
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Experts
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
EuroGeddon EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Experts
EUROGEDDON EA – 탁월한 안정성과 철저한 리스크 관리 EUROGEDDON EA 는 적응형 인공지능 을 기반으로 한 100% 자동 트레이딩 로봇으로, 소액 계좌의 성장을 위해 설계되었습니다. 계좌의 자산을 보호하면서도 꾸준한 성과를 추구하는 트레이더에게 이상적입니다. 200달러당 0.01 로트라는 매우 낮은 리스크 설정으로, 낮은 드로우다운 을 유지하며 안정적인 퍼포먼스를 보여줍니다. 직접 테스트해볼 가치는 충분합니다. 지금 데모 버전을 다운로드하고 직접 확인해보세요! 백테스트 결과만 믿지 마세요. 제 채널에서 제공하는 데모로 실제 시장에서 어떻게 작동하는지 체험해보시기 바랍니다. 경제 뉴스 발표 중에도 문제 없이 작동 고변동성의 뉴스 이벤트 중에도 EA의 전략은 영향을 받지 않습니다. 기본적인 작동 로직은 안정적으로 유지되어 어떤 상황에서도 지속적으로 작동합니다. 적응형 인공지능 (뉴스 중에도 강력하게 작동하는 핵심 기술) 기본적으로는 고정된 진
Power Fusion Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Power Plus XAU/USD - Professional Expert Advisor Overview Power Plus XAU/USD is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on MetaTrader 4. It combines the precision of the RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator with the directional strength of the ADX (Average Directional Index) to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the gold market. This EA utilizes a highly optimized mean-reversion strategy, leveraging overbought and oversold l
Solemnity
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor identifies the beginning of a wave movement and starts working according to the direction of the new wave. It uses tight stop loss and take profit. Built-in protection against spread widening. Control of profit is performed by the tight trailing stop feature. Lot calculation is based on stop loss. For example, if stop loss is 250 points and MaxRisk = 10%, the lot size will be calculated in such a way that triggering the stop loss would lead to a loss equal to 10% of the deposi
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Meta PX
Mi Poegel De Oliveira Isidoro
Experts
MetaProfitX  utilizes a unique strategy where it continuously scalps small profitable trades. MetaProfitX  stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit losses,  MetaProfitX  employs a sophisticated technique to manage losing positions, trading as a basket, closing all at once on a small profit. This unique strategy allows  MetaProfitX  to optimize its risk management, mini
Gold Bullion
Armin Heshmat
Experts
Gold Bullion EA   is   VIP ,   It    was developed by   ENZOFXEA   team in Germany with experienced traders with   more than 15 years   of trading experience.The indicators used in expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in the market and are completely derived from strategy. All Trade Have StopLoss Always Behind Order An expert based on    (GOLD , XAUUSD   ) This Expert  is Day Trader and  Breakout strategy NOTE Default EA setting is correct    Time Frame :  Daily  D1 first depo
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (17)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :  여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분할하는
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: 오늘의 성공이 내일의 결실이 될 것입니다. 기간 한정 슈퍼 할인! 가격이 인상되기 전에 마지막 2부를 299달러에 구매할 수 있습니다. 실시간 신호 > IC 마켓 리얼: Goldex AI 고위험 세트 매뉴얼 및 구성 파일: 매뉴얼 및 구성 파일을 받으려면 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요. 가격: 시작 가격은 $499이며 10회 판매할 때마다 $899씩 인상됩니다. 사용 가능한 사본 수: 2 Goldex AI - 신경망, 추세 및 가격 행동을 갖춘 고급 트레이딩 로봇. Goldex AI는 금의 지지선과 저항선을 돌파하는 가격 행동을 사용하여 뉴욕 시장의 움직임을 최대한 활용하여 가능한 최고의 수익을 얻는 고성능 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 이 로봇은 지능형 복구라는 전략을 가지고 있으, 손실이 발생한 후 활성화되고 더 큰 로타제를 열어 가능한 손실을 단시간에 복구하지만 사용자가 원할 경우 승수를 줄일 수 있습니다. Goldex AI에는 스마트 뉴스 필터가 내장되어 있어 중
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) 출시 프로모션: 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우 인기
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jesko EA – Jesko는 수년간 검증되고 최적화된 전략 을 기반으로 만들어진 특별한 자동매매 프로그램(EA)입니다. 이미 실계좌에서 테스트 되었으며, 꾸준히 수익성과 낮은 리스크 를 입증했습니다. 이제 모든 트레이더들에게 공개하기로 결정했습니다. Signal live     4개월 실계좌 간편한 설치  모든 브로커에서 사용 가능 (ECN 계좌 권장)  최소 예치금: 100 USD  24/7 지원  Jesko를 한 번 구매하면 – 우리의 다른 제품들을 무료로 제공! 1,5분의 골드 백테스트용: 차트에 INCORRECT 가 나타나지 않도록 하십시오. 만약 나타나면 설정을 변경해야 합니다. 옵션은 True/False 만 있습니다 — 차트에 초록색 OK 가 표시될 때까지 조정하면 문제가 없다는 뜻입니다. 입력 파라미터 설명 일반 설정 AccountType – 계좌 유형 선택 (일반 / ECN / 기타). RiskMode – 리스크 관리 모드 선택 (낮음 / 중간 / 높음). 로트 &
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1072)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff 는 금 거래를 위해 특별히 고안된 전문가 고문입니다. 작업에 기반의 개방의 주문 금을 사용하여 물건의 표시는,그래서 고문 작품에 따라"트렌드를 따라"전략을 의미,다음과 같은 추세이다. 중요! 구매 후 즉시 저에게 연락하여 지침과 보너스를 받으십시오!  강력한 지원 및 트렌드 스캐너 표시기의 무료 사본을 받으실 수 있습니다. 메시지를 보내주세요. 나!   실시간 결과는 여기에서 볼 수 있습니다 매개 변수 새로운 시리즈 열기-주문의 새로운 시리즈의 온/오프 시작. 시작 로트-시작 로트. 무역 구매-전문가 고문이 구매할 수 있도록하십시오. 무역 판매-전문가 고문이 판매 할 수있게하십시오. 사용하지면서 기능을 사용한 고문이 무역은 모두 구매 및 판매하는 방향,기능 장애인,고문관이 무역에 단 하나의 방향이다. 돈 Manadgement 를 사용-온/오프 자동 로트 계산의 사용. 오토롯. 각 0.01 로트에 대한 자유 마진-각 0.01 로트 단위의 개방을위한
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT4를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요! 규칙       정확하고 규율 있게 거래하세요. 퀀텀 킹 EA       구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합했습니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. 퀀
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.77 (43)
Experts
Trend Ai EA는 Trend Ai 지표와 연동되도록 설계되었습니다. Trend Ai 지표는 추세 식별, 실행 가능한 진입 시점 및 반전 알림을 결합하여 자체적으로 시장 분석을 수행하고 지표의 모든 신호를 완전 자동으로 처리합니다! EA에는 완벽하게 조정 가능한 여러 외부 매개변수가 포함되어 있어 트레이더가 원하는 대로 전문가를 맞춤 설정할 수 있습니다. 녹색 점이 나타나면 EA는 매수 거래를 준비합니다. 파란색 화살표로 상승 추세가 확인되면 EA는 다음 캔들에서 매수 주문을 입력합니다. 시장이 반전되면 EA는 그리드 및 마틴게일 전략으로 일련의 거래를 관리합니다. 반대 신호가 나타나고 차트에 빨간색 점이 나타나면 EA는 매도 준비를 하고, 빨간색 화살표가 나타나면 EA는 다음 캔들에서 매도 거래를 입력하고 그리드 및 마틴게일 전략으로 일련의 거래를 관리합니다. 통화쌍 및 시간대: 이 EA는 모든 상장 자산, 선물, 주식, 외환, 상품, 암호화폐 또는 지수에 사용할 수 있습
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Experts
Game Change EA는 Game Changer 지표를 기반으로 하는 추세 추종 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 빨간색 점이 형성될 때마다 자동으로 매도하고, 노란색 X가 나타날 때까지 매도 방향으로 진행합니다. 이는 추세의 잠재적 종료를 나타냅니다. 매수 거래에도 동일한 논리가 적용됩니다. 파란색 점이 나타나면 EA는 매수를 시작하고 노란색 X가 감지되는 즉시 매수 주기를 종료합니다. 이 EA는 모든 통화쌍과 모든 시간대에 적합하지만, M15 시간대의 xauusd와 같이 추세가 강한 상품에서 특히 우수한 성과를 보입니다. 실시간 결과는 여기에서 볼 수 있습니다. 개인 보너스를 받으려면 구매 후 즉시 저에게 연락하십시오! 설정 및 매뉴얼은 여기   설정 Open new series – true/false - 새로운 주문 시리즈의 시작 Trade Buy - EA가 구매하도록 허용 Trade Sell - EA가 판매하도록 허용 Support manual orders – true/false –
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron은 Aura 시리즈 거래 시스템을 이어가는 독특한 전문가 자문입니다. 고급 신경망과 최첨단 클래식 거래 전략을 활용하여 Aura Neuron은 뛰어난 잠재적 성과를 가진 혁신적인 접근 방식을 제공합니다. 완전 자동화된 이 전문가 자문은  및 XAUUSD(GOLD)와 같은 통화 쌍을 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 1999년부터 2023년까지 이러한 쌍에서 일관된 안정성을 입증했습니다. 이 시스템은 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑과 같은 위험한 자금 관리 기술을 피하므로 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. Aura Neuron은 다층 퍼셉트론(MLP) 신경망으로 구동되어 시장 추세와 움직임을 예측하는 데 활용합니다. MLP는 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 유형으로, 특히 단일 숨겨진 계층으로 구성될 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP에는 입력 계층, 숨겨진 계층 및 출력 계층이라는 세 가지 필수 계층이 포함됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외한 각 뉴런은 비선형 활성화
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
2025년 가장 강력한 자동매매 전략 중 하나 저희는 2025년에 사용되던 가장 강력한 수동 트레이딩 전략 중 하나를 TMA(삼각 이동평균)와 CG 로직 을 기반으로 한 **완전 자동화 Expert Advisor(EA)**로 변환했습니다. 550달러 가격의 마지막 한 개만 남아 있습니다. 이후 가격은 650달러와 750달러로 인상되며, 최종 가격은 1200달러입니다. 실시간 시그널 >>>>> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208   클릭 이 EA는 정확한 진입, 지능적인 예약 주문, 엄격한 리스크 관리 를 위해 설계되었으며 **모든 외환(Forex) 통화쌍 및 금(XAUUSD)**에서 사용 가능합니다. 최적의 성능을 위해 스프레드가 10포인트 이하인 ECN 계좌 사용을 권장합니다. 이를 통해 정확한 주문 체결과 최소한의 슬리피지를 보장합니다.차트에 적용한 후, 본인의 리스크 성향에 맞게 설정만 조정하면 프로 수준의 자동매매를 경험할 수 있습니다.  
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
Gold Garden MT4
Chen Jia Qi
5 (3)
Experts
Deep learning is reshaping gold trading, with intelligent assistants tending to trading gardens like skilled gardeners. The "Gold Garden" EA employs deep learning intelligent technology and 20 years of data training to significantly enhance strategy performance. With it, trading becomes more effortless and intelligent. Let's join hands to usher in the intelligent era and transform trading into a blissful garden. This will be your exclusive Gold Garden Steward. The MT5 version: Gold Garden MT5 6
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
Experts
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
ChatGPT Turbo를 통한 AI 기반 기술 Infinity EA는 GBPUSD 및 XAUUSD를 위해 설계된 고급 거래 전문가 자문가입니다. 안전성, 일관된 수익률 및 무한한 수익성에 중점을 둡니다. 마팅게일 또는 그리드 거래와 같은 고위험 전략에 의존하는 다른 많은 EA와 달리 Infinity EA는 최신 ChatGPT 버전에서 제공하는 기계 학습, 데이터 분석 AI 기반 기술에 내장된 신경망을 기반으로 하는 규율 있고 수익성 있는 스캘핑 전략을 사용하여 전반적인 거래 경험을 탁월하게 만듭니다. 6,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된   MQL5 커뮤니티에   가입하여 다른 트레이더와 소통하세요. 최신 제품 업데이트, 팁, 독점 콘텐츠로 최신 정보를 받아보세요. MT5 버전 Infinity EA 설정 방법 특징 Infinity EA는 AI 기반 스캘핑 전략을 활용합니다. EA는 실시간 데이터 분석을 위해 ChatGPT-4 Turbo와 통합되어 있습니다. Infinity EA는 머
GoldZ AI
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
Experts
GoldZ AI – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldZ AI is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic. Trading Approach GoldZ AI focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-probability setups
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
Expert Advisor는 수익성이 없는 포지션을 회수하도록 설계된 시스템입니다.   작성자의 알고리즘은 손실 위치를 잠그고 여러 부분으로 분할하고 각 부분을 별도로 닫습니다. 손쉬운 설정, 하락 시 지연된 시작, 다른 Expert Advisors 잠금, 비활성화, 추세 필터링을 통한 평균화 및 손실 위치의 부분 마감이 하나의 도구에 내장되어 있습니다. 전체 그룹에서만 주문을 마감하는 그리드 전략과 달리 더 낮은 예금 부하로 손실을 줄일 수 있는 부분에서 마감 손실을 사용하여 손실과 함께 더 안전한 작업을 보장합니다. 주문이 복원되는 방법: 1 EA는 선택한 상품의 다른 창을 닫아 수익성이 없는 EA를 끕니다(선택 사항). 2 EA는 처리된 모든 주문에 대해 TakeProfit 및 StopLoss 수준을 재설정하고 해당 식별자가 있는 보류 주문을 삭제합니다. 3 EA는 수익성이 없는 주문의 일부를 충당하고 총 포지션 볼륨을 줄이기 위해 이익을 사용하기 위해 처리된 모든 수익성 있
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (15)
Experts
Meta Trader 플랫폼에서 거래자가 고급 시장 분석을 할 수 있도록 지원하기 위해 개발된 정교한 금 거래 로봇인 One Gold EA를 소개합니다. 당사의 독점 기술은 신경망과 데이터 기반 알고리즘을 활용하여 과거 및 실시간 금 시장 데이터를 분석하여 의사 결정에 도움이 되는 통찰력을 제공합니다. 기존의 수동 전략과 달리 One Gold EA는 최소한의 개입으로 작동하여 거래 프로세스를 간소화하고 관련 위험을 줄이는 것을 목표로 합니다. 고급 신경 플러그인을 사용하면 로봇의 분석 기능이 향상되지만 다른 거래 도구와 마찬가지로 One Gold EA는 수익을 보장하지 않는다는 점에 유의하는 것이 중요합니다. 그러나 보다 정보에 입각하고 데이터 기반 통찰력을 제공하여 거래 성과를 개선할 수 있는 잠재력을 가지고 설계되었습니다. One Gold EA는 인간 거래자가 파악하기 어려울 수 있는 패턴과 추세를 감지하기 위해 금 시장을 지속적으로 모니터링합니다. 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 상황
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Experts
업데이트 — 2025년 12월 2024년 11월 말, Aurum이 공식적으로 판매를 시작했습니다. 그 이후 뉴스 필터, 추가 보호 조건, 복잡한 제한 없이도 실제 시장 환경에서 꾸준히 운용되며 안정적인 성과를 유지해 왔습니다. Live Signal 1년간의 실전 운용은 이 트레이딩 시스템의 신뢰성을 명확하게 증명했습니다. 그리고 실제 데이터와 통계를 기반으로, 2025년 12월 대규모 업데이트가 진행되었습니다: 프리미엄 패널 전면 개편 및 모든 해상도에 최적화 확장된 거래 보호 시스템 추가 Forex Factory 기반의 강력한 뉴스 필터 추가 신호 정확도를 높이는 추가 필터 2종 추가 최적화, 실행 속도 및 전반적인 안정성 향상 손실 후 안전한 복구를 위한 Recovery 기능 추가 프리미엄 스타일의 새로운 차트 테마 적용 EA 소개 Aurum — 골드(XAU/USD) 전용 프리미엄 자동매매 EA Aurum은 금 시장에서 안정적이고 안전한 트레이딩을 위해 설계된 전문 자
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
고급 멀티 스캘핑 EA - 완전 자동 멀티페어 거래 시스템 - 꾸준한 성장과 함께 매우 안전합니다. 이 수익성 있는 스캘핑 EA는 현재 시장에서 가장 안정적인 시스템 중 하나입니다. 한 달에 약 70-100건의 거래가 이루어집니다. 테스트 및 거래를 위해 EA Set_files를 다운로드하세요. USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file EA의 특징: - 추가 스프레드 설정. - 조정 가능한 변동성-적응형 손절매. - 롱/숏에 대한 SWAP 디스플레이. - 고정_SL 옵션. - 시스템은 안전하며 그리드나 마팅게일과 같은 위험한 방법을 사용하지 않습니다. 각 주문에는 계정 보호를 위한 자체 SL이 있습니다. - 이 EA는 매우 사용자 친화적이며 외환 전문가와 초보자 모두 사용할 수 있습니다. -
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.65 (54)
Experts
Capybara EA는 Hama 지표를 기반으로 한 고급 자동화 추세 추적 시스템입니다. 시장이 약세로 바뀌고 표시기가 빨간색으로 바뀌면 EA는 매도하고, 시장이 강세로 바뀌고 표시기가 파란색으로 바뀌면 EA는 매수하게 됩니다. EA는 상승 추세와 하락 추세의 시작을 정확하게 감지할 수 있으며 TP에 도달할 때까지 마틴게일/그리드 스타일로 공개 거래를 제어합니다. 권장 쌍: eurusd와 같은 모든 주요 쌍; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd 및 audcad와 같은 마이너 쌍; nzdcad; m15 시간 프레임에 xauusd를 포함한 eurnzd 및 eurcad. 시작 시간 - EA의 시작 시간 시작 분 - EA의 시작 분 종료 시간 - EA의 종료 시간 종료 분 - EA의 종료 분 Lot - 거래를 시작할 초기 Lot 가변 Lot 사용 - True/False - 자금 관리 사용 True/False 0.01 Lot당 무료 마진 - 0.01 Lot당 무료 마진 Multiplic
XAU Flux MT4
Burak Baltaci
Experts
XAU FLUX - 전문 금 스캘핑 전문가 자문가 XAU FLUX는 금 시장에서 빠르고 체계적인 거래를 위해 설계된 전문 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 일일 소폭 가격 변동에서 꾸준한 수익을 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 개발되었습니다. 주요 기능: XAU FLUX는 M1 및 M5 시간대에서 작동하는 고급 스캘핑 시스템을 사용하여 시장의 미세 기회를 평가합니다. EA는 시장 상황을 지속적으로 분석하여 적절한 진입점을 식별하고 자동으로 거래를 개시합니다. 리스크 관리 및 자본 보호: EA는 모든 오픈 포지션을 동적 추적 스탑 메커니즘으로 보호합니다. 이는 불리한 움직임 시 손실을 최소화하면서 이익을 확보합니다. 스프레드 제어 및 변동성 필터 덕분에 거래는 적합한 시장 조건에서만 실행됩니다. 계좌 성장 잠재력: XAU FLUX는 소규모 로트 사이즈로 시작하여 계좌를 꾸준히 성장시키는 데 이상적입니다. 매일 작은 수익을 누적하여 지속 가능한 장기 수익을 목표로 합니다. 공격적인 마틴게일이나 그리드
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
이 가격으로 남은 재고는 1/5 개뿐입니다 ---> 다음 가격 250$ // MT5 버전 Gold King AI는 강화 학습을 활용해 강력한 거래 알고리즘을 구축, 훈련, 평가, 배포하기 위해 특별히 설계된 오픈소스 Python 프레임워크인 TensorTrade를 사용하여 개발되었습니다. 이 알고리즘은 뉴욕 거래 세션 동안 작동합니다. 시장 분석을 통해 관심 영역을 식별한 후, 가격이 해당 수준에 도달하면 실행되는 대기 주문을 배치합니다. 이것은 이익을 확보하기 위해 추적 이익을 빠르게 활성화합니다. 또한 손실 거래 후 활성화되는 '스마트 리커버리'라는 두 번째 전략을 갖추고 있습니다. 이 전략은 손실을 일부 보상하기 위해 약간 더 큰 주문을 실행합니다. 참고로 신경망은 AI를 최신 상태로 유지하기 위해 4~5개월마다 최신 역사적 데이터를 사용하여 훈련됩니다. 이 로봇은 마틴게일이나 헤징과 같은 유해한 리스크 관리 방법을 사용하지 않습니다. 대신 모든 거래는 트레일링 이익 실현과
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Experts
Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (2)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Quantum Scalper GBPUSD
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (11)
Experts
EA Quantum Scalper GBPUSD is an automated trading system designed for the GBPUSD currency pair. Employing a scalping strategy and sophisticated position management, it aims to deliver high returns while minimizing risk. The EA analyzes tick patterns, price movements, and momentum, using unique entry points to identify potential trading opportunities. To safeguard profits and enhance efficiency,   each trade is equipped with maximum Stop Loss levels and a Trailing Stop feature. Bonus: get free E
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Beating Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
EA Beating Gold is an automated trading robot on the Gold (XAUUSD) market with a powerful scalping trading strategy. The EA is programmed with the latest advanced algorithms. The strategy continuously monitors price movements and correlates them with momentum cycles to search for high probability signal patterns. Trailing is applied in the EA to lock profits and quickly exit the market with low risk, the trades also have Stop Loss available. The EA has been optimized for easy installation and us
Vertex Trading
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Advisor Vertex Trading is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on Forex and Gold pairs. Developed with a proprietary blend of advanced algorithms, the EA precisely analyzes market conditions by combining price action analysis, tick pattern recognition, and a time-based monitoring algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The Vertex Trading Strategy employs a scalping methodology - focusing on capturing small yet consistent profits by swiftly entering an
Quantum USDJPY
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
EA Quantum USDJPY is an automated trading system developed for the USD/JPY currency pair. It uses a scalping strategy, managing positions based on specific market conditions. The system analyzes tick patterns, price movements, and momentum to identify potential entry points. The EA places simultaneous Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. It executes a trade based on which side exhibits stronger momentum. Position management includes a Trailing Stop and predefined maximum Stop Loss levels, designed to
Quantum Gold Supreme
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Introducing EA Quantum Gold Supreme is an automated trading robot programmed with advanced and exclusive algorithms to create groundbreaking and effective trading strategies. EA dedicated to the Gold market (XAUUSD) with a scalper strategy that combines smart position management, along with a unique entry method to capture the specific movements of Gold. Trade orders have (Max) Stop Loss parameters along with Trailing to manage risk and optimize performance. Enjoy an exciting trading system wit
Hamster Gold Trading
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Advisor  Hamster Gold Trading  is an automatic trading robot programmed with exclusive and unique algorithms. The EA is optimized for the Gold market. EA's strategy applies movement patterns along with price momentum for reliable and accurate signals. Signals are also entered using the smart momentum trap method, where Stop orders are often canceled when momentum is not reached. Trades are closed quickly by Trailing and there is always a Stop Loss to control risk. EA is simple to install
Martingaler Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Martingaler Scalper Expert Advisor is a cutting-edge automated trading system that combines the Martingale strategy with a scalping approach, specifically optimized for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The Martingale system is inherently high-risk, however, this EA integrates a scalping mechanism on early winning trades to minimize potential losing streaks and overall exposure. It features customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit settings, and applies a lot size multiplier following losing trades (Marti
Deep Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
3.67 (3)
Experts
Introducing the latest automated trading system for the Gold market (XAUUSD) - EA Deep Gold - programmed with the latest advanced algorithms. The strategy analyzes price movements and correlates them with indicators to find high probability signals and enter trades. Combined with the Trailing method to optimize profits along with tight Stop Loss to control risks. Stop Loss, Trailing parameters... are available for users to customize according to their own plans. The EA's strategy is suitable fo
Flasher Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (2)
Experts
Flasher Scalper is an auto-trading Expert Advisor for the Forex market. The EA is programmed with premium algorithms and unique scalper strategies. The EA continuously monitors the market and correlation of currency pairs to compare and find the best trading opportunities. Flasher Scalper's trading strategy has Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing parameters available to manage risk and optimize performance. EA is suitable for accounts with small balances from 200 USD. The EA has been optimized and
All Seeing Eye
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
EA All-Seeing Eye is the latest trading robot for Forex and Gold market. Programmed with advanced and unique algorithms, the strategy identifies distinct volatility patterns for entry and exit to optimize performance, control risk and take advantage of short-term trends. Combines scalping and Trailing methods to quickly capture small profits and quickly exit the market. Stop Loss, Trailing parameters are customizable in the settings. EA has been optimized with default settings, users can start w
Golden Engine
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
The Golden Engine EA is an advanced automated trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Powered by proprietary algorithms, it continuously monitors short-term price dynamics to identify high-probability trading patterns. Each position is executed with carefully calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit parameters, without Trailing. The EA has been optimized for default settings on Gold with 2 digits for simple installation and use without the need for set files. Settings:     Max Sprea
Power GBPUSD
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
This is an auto-trading robot programmed specifically for the GBPUSD pair. EA Power GBPUSD is similar to the Power of EURUSD . However, this EA applies the correlation of the ichimoku Tenkan line along with 12 currency pairs and 3 timeframes to determine the power strength of GBP and USD. + The strength of GBP is based on the correlation of 6 currency pairs with GBP: EURGBP, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPNZD, GBPJPY. + The strength of USD is based on the correlation of 6 currency pairs with USD: A
Power EURGBP
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Power EURGBP is an automated trading robot programmed specifically for the EURGBP currency pair. The EA applies almost the same strategy as the EAs Power of EURUSD and Power GBPUSD. The EA applies a multi-timeframe and multi-MA analysis strategy of multiple currency pairs to determine the strength of the EUR and the strength of the GBP . From there, determine the strength correlation and create trading signals. + The strength of EUR is based on the correlation of 6 currency pairs with EU
Neuralink
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (1)
Experts
Expert Advisor Neuralink uses the most advanced and exclusive automated trading algorithms. Trading signals are analyzed from correlated movements of multiple currency pairs in multiple time frames. Combine scalper and Trailing Stop strategies to close positions when profit targets are reached. The EA uses the DCA strategy to manage floating positions. The EA has been optimized and simple to use. If you do not have experience using EA, you should use the Default Setting with initial capital from
Da Vinci Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (2)
Experts
Introducing the latest generation of automated trading robots for the Forex and Gold markets. EA Da Vinci Code is programmed with advanced algorithms, demonstrating smart trading strategies to create efficient and consistent trades. Trailing and Stop Loss options help users optimize performance, lock profits by Trailing and control risks by Stop Loss. Signal models are determined according to price movement models that have been tested with high probability. The EA is suitable for currency pair
Rocket Trading
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Introducing EA Rocket Trading  is an automated trading robot for the forex and Gold markets. EA applies advanced and exclusive trading algorithms to create a unique trading system. EA strategies monitor price behavior, analyze price patterns, and trade with high probability signals. It also analyzes multiple currency pairs to look for correlations and select the best signals. Additionally EA applies smart exit strategies to exit the market with low risk. It has the option to close floating posi
Gold Impulse Trading
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
3 (1)
Experts
Expert Gold Impulse Trading is an automated trading robot for the Gold (XAUUSD) market programmed with advanced proprietary algorithms. The EA applies a Scalper strategy combining position management and risk management to optimize performance and reduce risk. The strategy monitors evolving volatility to search for high probability trading signals. All trades have Stop Loss to protect the account, along with Trailing for optimization. EA is easy to install and use without complicated file sets.
One Bot Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (1)
Experts
EA One Bot Scalper is the latest automated trading robot for Forex and Gold market programmed with advanced algorithms. This EA is an integration of computational modeling engines to find the best trading signals with high winning probability. Combined with the scalper method to quickly exit the market with low risk. Orders always have Stop Loss to protect the account and have Trailing Stop feature to optimize performance. The EA has been optimized for ease of installation and use. You just need
Singularity Pips
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4.67 (3)
Experts
Introducing the latest automated trading Robot for Forex and Gold markets with advanced and exclusive algorithms. Expert Advisor Singularit Pips applies scalper methods based on Micro Trends and Tick Patterns. EA enters the market with Buy/Sell Stop entry method, looking for quality trading opportunities with high probability, then applies Trailing to quickly exit the position. Trading orders always have Stop Loss to protect the account. EA is simple and easy to use, no need for set files and no
Go Solo Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Go Solo Gold is the latest generation of robots dedicated to the Gold market (XAUUSD) with improvements in algorithms to optimize performance. Signal models are built closely according to Tickdata fluctuations to find high probability and low risk opportunities. Along with Scalper strategy to follow short-term trends and quickly exit the market to preserve profits. EA is suitable for XAUUSD with strong volatility and opportunities. Users can start with a balance of $ 200 and default setti
Martings on EURUSD
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
EA Martings on EURUSD is an automated robot with a built-in Martingale strategy programmed specifically for the EURUSD currency pair. The Martingale strategy is risky and may not be suitable for everyone. The EA combines the scalper method with Trailing in consecutive winning streaks to reduce risk and optimize performance and reduce the probability of consecutive losing streaks. This Expert designs trading signals based on the close correlation of multiple currency pairs in multiple time frame
Gold on the Go
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Gold on the Go is the latest generation of automated trading robots programmed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). Smart trading algorithms analyze extreme tick movements and look for short-term trading opportunities. The signal patterns also correlate with popular indicators to help determine optimal price zones for signals. Along with scalper methods for quick exits from the market. EA positions are available with Stop Loss and Trailing. EA has been optimized for Gold for easy installation
Alpha Algo
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Alpha Algo is an automated trading robot for forex and gold markets. The EA is programmed with advanced and intelligent algorithms, with a unique trading strategy to control risks and optimize performance. The signals are built on volatility patterns with high winning probability. The EA strategy focuses on position management and risk management with trades closed during the day with the "In Day Trading" parameter like soft Stop Loss. Max Stop Loss parameters are also available, along wi
Flowing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Flowing Gold is the latest generation of automated Gold trading robot programmed with unique and intelligent trading algorithms. The EA analyzes price movements in correlation with popular indicators to find high probability trading opportunities. The trading strategy combines scalping and smart position management to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trades are often closed quickly by Trailing, and Stop Loss is also available. The EA's position management strategy usually applies hig
Golden Essence
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Golden Essence is an automated trading robot dedicated to the Gold (XAUUSD) market. Programmed with advanced algorithms, the EA analyzes the volatility patterns in the correlation between the average values of popular indicators to determine reliable signals with high probability. Combines scalping and trailing methods for optimal performance. Trading orders always have Stop Loss to protect the account. EA is easy to install and use without complicated file sets. Just install default wit
Little Pips on EURUSD
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Little Pips on EURUSD is an automated trading robot programmed specifically for EURUSD with advanced and unique algorithms to deliver stable and efficient performance. The EA places Buy Stop and Sell Stop at the same time according to price movement patterns and executes trades according to the momentum of whichever side is stronger, along with Trailing and position management methods to form a complete and consistent strategy. Trading orders have Stop Loss or are closed at the end of the
Omega Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Introduction EA Omega Code is a core strategy that has been distilled over many years of research and optimization for the Forex and Gold markets. The strategy combines Scalper and Trailing to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trading orders have Stop Loss, Trailing for customization, and provide many other parameters to optimize the system to suit each user's trading plan. Promotion: with the purchase of Omega Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the sour
Infinity Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
This Expert Advisor comes with source-code, providing users with maximum customization and development. The EA  Infinity Code   calculates price movements on a logarithmic scale to find stable and quality signals. Along with unique position management and risk management strategies for optimal performance. The EA is suitable for the forex and gold markets, but with the source code when purchasing this EA, users can continue to develop for many different markets. Promotion: with the purchase of I
필터:
Zachary Peach
2409
Zachary Peach 2024.03.16 12:57 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Matthias Bessler
2641
Matthias Bessler 2024.03.02 09:53 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Chatel Hill
448
Chatel Hill 2024.01.23 19:27 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

maido
505
maido 2024.01.15 06:14 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Victor Ungureanu
249
Victor Ungureanu 2024.01.11 15:00 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Dae Neung Kim
1178
Dae Neung Kim 2024.01.09 20:46 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

abc8618429
25
abc8618429 2024.01.02 02:21 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Gary Gee
264
Gary Gee 2023.12.15 19:44 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

리뷰 답변