인덱스별로 저가 시간대의 요소를 가져옵니다.

double  Low(
   int    ind         // 인덱스
   )

Parameters

ind

[in]  요소 인덱스.

반환 값

성공하면 인덱스가 지정된 저가 시계열 요소의 숫자 값을 반환하고, 그렇지 않으면 EMPTY_VALUE를 반환합니다.

참고

EMPTY_VALUE는 다음 두 가지 경우에 반환됩니다:

  1. 시계열이가 사용되지 않음(해당 비트가 설정되지 않음).
  2. 요소 인덱스가 범위 밖임.