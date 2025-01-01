- InitPhase
- TrendType
- UsedSeries
- EveryTick
- Open
- High
- Low
- Close
- Spread
- Time
- TickVolume
- RealVolume
- Init
- Symbol
- Period
- Magic
- ValidationSettings
- SetPriceSeries
- SetOtherSeries
- InitIndicators
- InitOpen
- InitHigh
- InitLow
- InitClose
- InitSpread
- InitTime
- InitTickVolume
- InitRealVolume
- PriceLevelUnit
- StartIndex
- CompareMagic
Low
인덱스별로 저가 시간대의 요소를 가져옵니다.
|
double Low(
Parameters
ind
[in] 요소 인덱스.
반환 값
성공하면 인덱스가 지정된 저가 시계열 요소의 숫자 값을 반환하고, 그렇지 않으면 EMPTY_VALUE를 반환합니다.
참고
EMPTY_VALUE는 다음 두 가지 경우에 반환됩니다:
- 시계열이가 사용되지 않음(해당 비트가 설정되지 않음).
- 요소 인덱스가 범위 밖임.