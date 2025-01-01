문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュールエキスパートアドバイザーの基本クラスCExpertBaseTickVolume 

TickVolume

인덱스별로 TickVolume 시계열의 요소를 가져옵니다.

long  TickVolume(
   int    ind         // 인덱스
   )

Parameters

ind

[in]  요소 인덱스.

반환 값

성공하면 지정된 인덱스와 함께 TickVolume timeseries 요소의 숫자 값을 반환하고, 그렇지 않으면 EMPTY_VALUE를 반환합니다.

참고

EMPTY_VALUE는 다음 두 가지 경우에 반환됩니다:

  1. 시계열이가 사용되지 않음(해당 비트가 설정되지 않음).
  2. 요소 인덱스가 범위 밖임.