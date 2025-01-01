MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュール資金管理のクラスCMoneyFixedRisk
CMoneyFixedRisk
CMoneyFixedRisk는 미리 정의된 리스크가 고정된 자금 관리 알고리즘을 구현하는 클래스입니다.
Description
CMoneyFixedRisk 클래스는 미리 정의된 리스크가 고정된 자금 관리 알고리즘을 구현합니다.
Declaration
class CMoneyFixedRisk: public CExpertMoney
Title
#include <Expert\Money\MoneyFixedRisk.mqh>
상속 계층
그룹별 클래스 메서드
자금 및 위험 관리 메서드
virtual CheckOpenLong
롱 포지션에 대한 거래량을 가져옵니다
virtual CheckOpenShort
숏 포지션에 대한 거래량을 가져옵니다
클래스 CObject 에서 상속된 메서드
CExpertBase 클래스에서 상속된 메서드
InitPhase, TrendType, UsedSeries, EveryTick, Open, High, Low, Close, Spread, Time, TickVolume, RealVolume, Init, Symbol, Period, Magic, SetMarginMode, SetPriceSeries, SetOtherSeries, InitIndicators
CExpertMoney 클래스에서 상속된 방법