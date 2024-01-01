//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| DRAW_HISTOGRAM2.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#property description "DRAW_HISTOGRAM2를 시연하기 위한 지표"

#property description "각 막대의 시가 및 종가 사이에 세그먼트를 그립니다"

#property description "색상, 너비 및 스타일이 임의로 변경됩니다"

#property description "모든 N 틱 후"



#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 2

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- Histogram_2 플롯

#property indicator_label1 "Histogram_2"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM2

#property indicator_color1 clrRed

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- 매개변수 입력

input int N=5; // 히스토그램을 변경할 틱

//--- 지표 버퍼

double Histogram_2Buffer1[];

double Histogram_2Buffer2[];

//--- 지표가 플롯되지 않은 요일

int invisible_day;

//--- 색상을 저장할 배열

color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen};

//--- 선 스타일을 저장할 배열

ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 사용자 지정 지표 초기화 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 지표 버퍼 맵핑

SetIndexBuffer(0,Histogram_2Buffer1,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,Histogram_2Buffer2,INDICATOR_DATA);

//--- 빈 값 설정

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//--- 0 ~ 5 사이의 난수 가져오기

invisible_day=MathRand()%6;

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 사용자 지정 지표 반복 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

static int ticks=0;

//--- 틱을 계산하여 선의 스타일, 색상 및 너비 변경

ticks++;

//--- 틱의 임계 수가 누적된 경우

if(ticks>=N)

{

//--- 선 속성 변경

ChangeLineAppearance();

//--- 틱 카운터를 0으로 재설정

ticks=0;

}



//--- 지표 값 계산

int start=0;

//--- 각 막대의 시가별 요일을 가져오기 위해

MqlDateTime dt;

//--- 이전 OnCalculate 시작 중에 이미 계산된 경우

if(prev_calculated>0) start=prev_calculated-1; // 계산의 시작을 단 하나의 막대로 설정

//--- 지표 버퍼에 값을 입력

for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)

{

TimeToStruct(time[i],dt);

if(dt.day_of_week==invisible_day)

{

Histogram_2Buffer1[i]=0;

Histogram_2Buffer2[i]=0;

}

else

{

Histogram_2Buffer1[i]=open[i];

Histogram_2Buffer2[i]=close[i];

}

}

//--- 함수의 다음 호출에 대해 prev_calculated 값을 반환

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 지표에 있는 선의 모양을 변경 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeLineAppearance()

{

//--- 라인 속성에 대한 정보를 구성하기 위한 문자열

string comm="";

//--- 선 색상 변경 블록

int number=MathRand(); // 임의 숫자 가져오기

//--- 제수는 colors[] 배열의 크기와 같습니다

int size=ArraySize(colors);

//--- 정수 나눗셈의 나머지의 새로운 색상을 선택할 인덱스를 가져오기

int color_index=number%size;

//--- 색상을 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 속성으로 설정

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,colors[color_index]);

//--- 선 색상 쓰기

comm=comm+"\r

"+(string)colors[color_index];



//--- 선 너비 변경 블록

number=MathRand();

//--- 정수 나눗셈의 나머지 너비 가져오기

int width=number%5; // 너비는 0 ~ 4로 설정됩니다

//--- 선 너비 설정

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);

//--- 선 너비 쓰기

comm=comm+"\r

Width="+IntegerToString(width);



//--- 선의 스타일을 변경하기 위한 블록

number=MathRand();

//--- 제수는 스타일 배열의 크기와 같습니다

size=ArraySize(styles);

//--- 정수 나눗셈의 나머지 항목으로 새 스타일을 선택할 인덱스를 가져오기

int style_index=number%size;

//--- 선 스타일 설정

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);

//--- 선 스타일 쓰기

comm="\r

"+EnumToString(styles[style_index])+""+comm;

//--- 계산에 생략된 날짜에 대한 정보 추가

comm="\r

Not plotted day - "+EnumToString((ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)invisible_day)+comm;

//--- 설명을 사용하여 차트에 정보 표시

Comment(comm);

}