DRAW_HISTOGRAM2

DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 스타일은 두 지표 버퍼 값을 사용하여 지정된 색상(수직 세그먼트)의 히스토그램을 그립니다. 세그먼트의 너비, 색상 및 스타일은 DRAW_LINE 스타일과 마찬가지 컴파일러 지시문을 사용하거나 PlotIndexSetInteger() 기능을 사용하여 동적으로 지정할 수 있습니다. 플롯 속성을 동적으로 변경하여 현재 상황에 따라 히스토그램의 모양을 변경할 수 있습니다.

DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 스타일은 차트의 별도의 하위 창과 기본 창에서 사용할 수 있습니다. 빈 값은 아무것도 그려지지 않으므로 지표 버퍼의 모든 값을 명시적으로 설정해야 합니다. 버퍼는 0 값으로 초기화되지 않습니다.

DRAW_HISTOGRAM2를 플로팅하는 데 필요한 버퍼의 수는 2개입니다.

각 막대의 시가 및 종가 사이에서 지정된 색상과 너비의 수직 세그먼트를 플롯하는 지표의 예. 모든 히스토그램의 열의 색상, 너비 및 스타일이 각 N 틱으로 임의 변경됩니다. 지표를 시작하지 않는 동안, OnInit() 기능에서 히스토그램이 그러지지 않은 요일의 수(invisible_day)는 임의로 설정됩니다. 이를 위해 빈 값이 설정됩니다. PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE=0:

   PlotIndexSetDouble(index_of_plot_DRAW_SECTION,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

DRAW_HISTOGRAM2의 예

처음에는 DRAW_HISTOGRAM2의 plot1의 경우 컴파일러 지시문 #property을 사용하여 속성을 설정한 다음, OnCalculate() 기능에서 이 세 속성을 임의로 설정합니다. N 매개변수는 수동 구성 가능성을 위해 지표의 외부 매개변수에서 설정됩니다 (지표의 속성 창에 있는 매개변수 탭).

//|                                              DRAW_HISTOGRAM2.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                              https://www.mql5.com |
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property description "DRAW_HISTOGRAM2를 시연하기 위한 지표"
#property description "각 막대의 시가 및 종가 사이에 세그먼트를 그립니다"
#property description "색상, 너비 및 스타일이 임의로 변경됩니다"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- Histogram_2 플롯
#property indicator_label1  "Histogram_2"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_HISTOGRAM2
#property indicator_color1  clrRed
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- 매개변수 입력
input int      N=5;              // 히스토그램을 변경할 틱 
//--- 지표 버퍼
double         Histogram_2Buffer1[];
double         Histogram_2Buffer2[];
//--- 지표가 플롯되지 않은 요일
int invisible_day;
//--- 색상을 저장할 배열
color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen};
//--- 선 스타일을 저장할 배열
ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};
//| 사용자 지정 지표 초기화 함수                         |
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 지표 버퍼 맵핑
   SetIndexBuffer(0,Histogram_2Buffer1,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,Histogram_2Buffer2,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- 빈 값 설정
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//--- 0 ~ 5 사이의 난수 가져오기
   invisible_day=MathRand()%6;
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//| 사용자 지정 지표 반복 함수                              |
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   static int ticks=0;
//--- 틱을 계산하여 선의 스타일, 색상 및 너비 변경
   ticks++;
//--- 틱의 임계 수가 누적된 경우
   if(ticks>=N)
     {
      //--- 선 속성 변경
      ChangeLineAppearance();
      //--- 틱 카운터를 0으로 재설정
      ticks=0;
//--- 지표 값 계산
   int start=0;
//--- 각 막대의 시가별 요일을 가져오기 위해
   MqlDateTime dt;
//--- 이전 OnCalculate 시작 중에 이미 계산된 경우
   if(prev_calculated>0) start=prev_calculated-1; // 계산의 시작을 단 하나의 막대로 설정
//--- 지표 버퍼에 값을 입력
   for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)
     {
      TimeToStruct(time[i],dt);
      if(dt.day_of_week==invisible_day)
        {
         Histogram_2Buffer1[i]=0;
         Histogram_2Buffer2[i]=0;
        }
      else
        {
         Histogram_2Buffer1[i]=open[i];
         Histogram_2Buffer2[i]=close[i];
        }
     }
//--- 함수의 다음 호출에 대해 prev_calculated 값을 반환
   return(rates_total);
  }
//| 지표에 있는 선의 모양을 변경                 |
void ChangeLineAppearance()
  {
//--- 라인 속성에 대한 정보를 구성하기 위한 문자열
   string comm="";
//--- 선 색상 변경 블록
   int number=MathRand(); // 임의 숫자 가져오기
//--- 제수는 colors[] 배열의 크기와 같습니다
   int size=ArraySize(colors);
//--- 정수 나눗셈의 나머지의 새로운 색상을 선택할 인덱스를 가져오기
   int color_index=number%size;
//--- 색상을 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 속성으로 설정
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,colors[color_index]);
//--- 선 색상 쓰기
//--- 선 너비 변경 블록
   number=MathRand();
//--- 정수 나눗셈의 나머지 너비 가져오기
   int width=number%5;   // 너비는 0 ~ 4로 설정됩니다
//--- 선 너비 설정
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);
//--- 선 너비 쓰기
//--- 선의 스타일을 변경하기 위한 블록
   number=MathRand();
//--- 제수는 스타일 배열의 크기와 같습니다
   size=ArraySize(styles);
//--- 정수 나눗셈의 나머지 항목으로 새 스타일을 선택할 인덱스를 가져오기
   int style_index=number%size;
//--- 선 스타일 설정
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);
//--- 선 스타일 쓰기
   comm="\r\n"+EnumToString(styles[style_index])+""+comm;
//--- 계산에 생략된 날짜에 대한 정보 추가
   comm="\r\nNot plotted day - "+EnumToString((ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)invisible_day)+comm;
//--- 설명을 사용하여 차트에 정보 표시
   Comment(comm);
  }

 