|
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots 1
//---- ColorLine 플롯
#property indicator_label1 "ColorLine"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrGreen,clrBlue
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 3
//--- 지표 버퍼
double ColorLineBuffer[];
double ColorBuffer[];
int MA_handle;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 사용자 지정 지표 초기화 함수 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
{
//--- 지표 버퍼 맵핑
SetIndexBuffer(0,ColorLineBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,ColorBuffer,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//--- MA 핸들 가져오기
MA_handle=iMA(Symbol(),0,10,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 색상 인덱스 가져오기 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int getIndexOfColor(int i)
{
int j=i%300;
if(j<100) return(0);// 첫 번째 인덱스
if(j<200) return(1);// 두 번째 인덱스
return(2); // 세 번째 인덱스
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 사용자 지정 지표 반복 함수 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
//---
static int ticks=0,modified=0;
int limit;
//--- 첫 번째 계산 또는 막대 수가 변경되었습니다
if(prev_calculated==0)
{
//--- 지표 버퍼 ColorLineBuffer에 MA 값 복사
int copied=CopyBuffer(MA_handle,0,0,rates_total,ColorLineBuffer);
if(copied<=0) return(0);// 복사 실패 - 버리기
//--- 이제 모든 막대의 선 색상을 설정
for(int i=0;i<rates_total;i++)
ColorBuffer[i]=getIndexOfColor(i);
}
else
{
//--- 지표 버퍼 ColorLineBuffer에 MA 값 복사
int copied=CopyBuffer(MA_handle,0,0,rates_total,ColorLineBuffer);
if(copied<=0) return(0);
ticks++;// 틱 세기
if(ticks>=5)//이제 색채를 바꿀 때가 되었습니다
{
ticks=0; // 카운터를 재설정
modified++; // 색상 변경 카운터
if(modified>=3)modified=0;// 카운터 재설정
ResetLastError();
switch(modified)
{
case 0:// 첫 번째 색배합
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrRed);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,clrBlue);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,2,clrGreen);
Print("색배합 "+modified);
break;
case 1:// 두 번째 색배합
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrYellow);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,clrPink);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,2,clrLightSlateGray);
Print("색배합 "+modified);
break;
default:// 세 번째 색배합
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrLightGoldenrod);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,clrOrchid);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,2,clrLimeGreen);
Print("색배합 "+modified);
}
}
else
{
//--- 시작 포지션 설정
limit=prev_calculated-1;
//--- 이제 모든 막대에 대해 선 색상을 설정
for(int i=limit;i<rates_total;i++)
ColorBuffer[i]=getIndexOfColor(i);
}
}
//--- 다음 호출을 위한 prev_calculated의 반환 값
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+