PlotIndexSetInteger

기능은 해당 지표 선의 해당 속성 값을 설정합니다. 지표 속성은 int, char, bool 또는 color 유형이어야 합니다. 이 기능의 변수는 2 가지가 있습니다.

속성의 식별자를 나타내는 호출.

bool  PlotIndexSetInteger(
   int  plot_index,        // 플로팅 스타일 인덱스
   int  prop_id,           // 속성 식별자
   int  prop_value         // 설정될 값
   );

속성의 식별자 및 수정자를 나타내는 호출.

bool  PlotIndexSetInteger(
   int  plot_index,        // 플로팅 스타일 인덱스
   int  prop_id,           // 속성 식별자
   int  prop_modifier,     // 속성 수정자
   int  prop_value         // 설정될 값
   )

매개변수

plot_index

[in] 그래픽 플로팅 인덱스

prop_id

[in] 값은 ENUM_PLOT_PROPERTY_INTEGER 열거값 중 하나일 수 있습니다.

prop_modifier

[in]  지정된 속성의 수정자. 색상 인덱스 속성만 수정자가 필요합니다.

prop_value

[in]  속성 값.

반환 값

성공하면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다.

예: 삼색선을 그리는 지표. 색배합은 5 틱마다 변경됩니다.

colorline

 

#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots   1
//---- ColorLine 플롯
#property indicator_label1  "ColorLine"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrRed,clrGreen,clrBlue
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  3
//--- 지표 버퍼
double         ColorLineBuffer[];
double         ColorBuffer[];
int            MA_handle;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 사용자 지정 지표 초기화 함수                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
  {
//--- 지표 버퍼 맵핑
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ColorLineBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ColorBuffer,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//--- MA 핸들 가져오기
   MA_handle=iMA(Symbol(),0,10,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 색상 인덱스 가져오기                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int getIndexOfColor(int i)
  {
   int j=i%300;
   if(j<100) return(0);// 첫 번째 인덱스
   if(j<200) return(1);// 두 번째 인덱스
   return(2); // 세 번째 인덱스
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 사용자 지정 지표 반복 함수                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
   static int ticks=0,modified=0;
   int limit;
//--- 첫 번째 계산 또는 막대 수가 변경되었습니다
   if(prev_calculated==0)
     {
      //--- 지표 버퍼 ColorLineBuffer에 MA 값 복사
      int copied=CopyBuffer(MA_handle,0,0,rates_total,ColorLineBuffer);
      if(copied<=0) return(0);// 복사 실패 - 버리기
      //--- 이제 모든 막대의 선 색상을 설정
      for(int i=0;i<rates_total;i++)
         ColorBuffer[i]=getIndexOfColor(i);
     }
   else
     {
      //--- 지표 버퍼 ColorLineBuffer에 MA 값 복사
      int copied=CopyBuffer(MA_handle,0,0,rates_total,ColorLineBuffer);
      if(copied<=0) return(0);
 
      ticks++;// 틱 세기
      if(ticks>=5)//이제 색채를 바꿀 때가 되었습니다
        {
         ticks=0; // 카운터를 재설정
         modified++; // 색상 변경 카운터
         if(modified>=3)modified=0;// 카운터 재설정 
         ResetLastError();
         switch(modified)
           {
            case 0:// 첫 번째 색배합
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrRed);
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,clrBlue);
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,2,clrGreen);
               Print("색배합 "+modified);
               break;
            case 1:// 두 번째 색배합
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrYellow);
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,clrPink);
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,2,clrLightSlateGray);
               Print("색배합 "+modified);
               break;
            default:// 세 번째 색배합
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrLightGoldenrod);
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,clrOrchid);
               PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,2,clrLimeGreen);
               Print("색배합 "+modified);
           }
        }
      else
        {
         //--- 시작 포지션 설정
         limit=prev_calculated-1;
         //--- 이제 모든 막대에 대해 선 색상을 설정
         for(int i=limit;i<rates_total;i++)
            ColorBuffer[i]=getIndexOfColor(i);
        }
     }
//--- 다음 호출을 위한 prev_calculated의 반환 값
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+