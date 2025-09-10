通貨 / V
V: Visa Inc
338.22 USD 7.79 (2.25%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
Vの今日の為替レートは、-2.25%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり338.22の安値と345.12の高値で取引されました。
Visa Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
338.22 345.12
1年のレンジ
273.24 375.50
- 以前の終値
- 346.01
- 始値
- 344.90
- 買値
- 338.22
- 買値
- 338.52
- 安値
- 338.22
- 高値
- 345.12
- 出来高
- 11.487 K
- 1日の変化
- -2.25%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.17%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -3.48%
- 1年の変化
- 21.95%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K