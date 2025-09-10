クォートセクション
通貨 / V
V: Visa Inc

338.22 USD 7.79 (2.25%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

Vの今日の為替レートは、-2.25%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり338.22の安値と345.12の高値で取引されました。

Visa Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
338.22 345.12
1年のレンジ
273.24 375.50
以前の終値
346.01
始値
344.90
買値
338.22
買値
338.52
安値
338.22
高値
345.12
出来高
11.487 K
1日の変化
-2.25%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.17%
6ヶ月の変化
-3.48%
1年の変化
21.95%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K