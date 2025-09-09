Currencies / V
V: Visa Inc
338.60 USD 0.46 (0.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
V exchange rate has changed by -0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 336.55 and at a high of 339.25.
Follow Visa Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
336.55 339.25
Year Range
273.24 375.50
- Previous Close
- 339.06
- Open
- 337.40
- Bid
- 338.60
- Ask
- 338.90
- Low
- 336.55
- High
- 339.25
- Volume
- 3.188 K
- Daily Change
- -0.14%
- Month Change
- -3.07%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.37%
- Year Change
- 22.08%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%