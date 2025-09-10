货币 / V
V: Visa Inc
340.05 USD 0.99 (0.29%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日V汇率已更改0.29%。当日，交易品种以低点333.47和高点340.54进行交易。
关注Visa Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
333.47 340.54
年范围
273.24 375.50
- 前一天收盘价
- 339.06
- 开盘价
- 336.57
- 卖价
- 340.05
- 买价
- 340.35
- 最低价
- 333.47
- 最高价
- 340.54
- 交易量
- 10.773 K
- 日变化
- 0.29%
- 月变化
- -2.65%
- 6个月变化
- -2.96%
- 年变化
- 22.61%
