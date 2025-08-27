通貨 / OXY
OXY: Occidental Petroleum Corporation
47.36 USD 0.14 (0.30%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
OXYの今日の為替レートは、0.30%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり46.75の安値と47.59の高値で取引されました。
Occidental Petroleum Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
46.75 47.59
1年のレンジ
34.78 56.49
- 以前の終値
- 47.22
- 始値
- 47.25
- 買値
- 47.36
- 買値
- 47.66
- 安値
- 46.75
- 高値
- 47.59
- 出来高
- 10.856 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.30%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.23%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -3.74%
- 1年の変化
- -7.55%
