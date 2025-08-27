クォートセクション
OXY: Occidental Petroleum Corporation

47.36 USD 0.14 (0.30%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

OXYの今日の為替レートは、0.30%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり46.75の安値と47.59の高値で取引されました。

Occidental Petroleum Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
46.75 47.59
1年のレンジ
34.78 56.49
以前の終値
47.22
始値
47.25
買値
47.36
買値
47.66
安値
46.75
高値
47.59
出来高
10.856 K
1日の変化
0.30%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.23%
6ヶ月の変化
-3.74%
1年の変化
-7.55%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K