OXY: Occidental Petroleum Corporation

46.09 USD 1.27 (2.68%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de OXY a changé de -2.68% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 45.98 et à un maximum de 47.36.

Suivez la dynamique Occidental Petroleum Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
45.98 47.36
Range Annuel
34.78 56.49
Clôture Précédente
47.36
Ouverture
47.36
Bid
46.09
Ask
46.39
Plus Bas
45.98
Plus Haut
47.36
Volume
14.486 K
Changement quotidien
-2.68%
Changement Mensuel
-2.91%
Changement à 6 Mois
-6.32%
Changement Annuel
-10.03%
