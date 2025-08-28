Divisas / OXY
OXY: Occidental Petroleum Corporation
47.22 USD 0.53 (1.11%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de OXY de hoy ha cambiado un -1.11%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 46.95, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 47.99.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Occidental Petroleum Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
46.95 47.99
Rango anual
34.78 56.49
- Cierres anteriores
- 47.75
- Open
- 47.34
- Bid
- 47.22
- Ask
- 47.52
- Low
- 46.95
- High
- 47.99
- Volumen
- 16.731 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.11%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.53%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -4.02%
- Cambio anual
- -7.83%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B