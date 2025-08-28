CotizacionesSecciones
OXY
OXY: Occidental Petroleum Corporation

47.22 USD 0.53 (1.11%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de OXY de hoy ha cambiado un -1.11%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 46.95, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 47.99.

Rango diario
46.95 47.99
Rango anual
34.78 56.49
Cierres anteriores
47.75
Open
47.34
Bid
47.22
Ask
47.52
Low
46.95
High
47.99
Volumen
16.731 K
Cambio diario
-1.11%
Cambio mensual
-0.53%
Cambio a 6 meses
-4.02%
Cambio anual
-7.83%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B