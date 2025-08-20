QuotesSections
OXY
OXY: Occidental Petroleum Corporation

47.42 USD 1.93 (4.24%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

OXY exchange rate has changed by 4.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.73 and at a high of 47.50.

Follow Occidental Petroleum Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
45.73 47.50
Year Range
34.78 56.49
Previous Close
45.49
Open
45.78
Bid
47.42
Ask
47.72
Low
45.73
High
47.50
Volume
9.877 K
Daily Change
4.24%
Month Change
-0.11%
6 Months Change
-3.62%
Year Change
-7.44%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%