OXY
OXY: Occidental Petroleum Corporation
47.42 USD 1.93 (4.24%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OXY exchange rate has changed by 4.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.73 and at a high of 47.50.
Follow Occidental Petroleum Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OXY News
Daily Range
45.73 47.50
Year Range
34.78 56.49
- Previous Close
- 45.49
- Open
- 45.78
- Bid
- 47.42
- Ask
- 47.72
- Low
- 45.73
- High
- 47.50
- Volume
- 9.877 K
- Daily Change
- 4.24%
- Month Change
- -0.11%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.62%
- Year Change
- -7.44%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%