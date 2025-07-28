通貨 / OMF
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
OMF: OneMain Holdings Inc
61.57 USD 1.06 (1.75%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
OMFの今日の為替レートは、1.75%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり60.63の安値と61.93の高値で取引されました。
OneMain Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OMF News
- Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- OneMain Holdings、2033年満期の6.5%シニアノート8億ドルを発行
- OneMain Holdings issues $800 million in 6.5% senior notes due 2033
- RBCキャピタル、OneMainの株式評価を「アウトパフォーム」で再確認
- OneMain stock rating reiterated at Outperform by RBC Capital
- Serving High-Risk Borrowers, OneMain Offers Growth And High Yields
- OMF vs. SLM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Is OneMain (OMF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual
- ALLY Shares Touch 52-Week High: Is There Further Upside Potential?
- Onemain Holdings stock hits 52-week high at $62.04
- OneMain Holdings (OMF) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
- Wells Fargo initiates OneMain stock coverage with Equal Weight rating
- Onemain Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 60.38 USD
- Is Capital One Set to Ride on NII Growth Amid Relatively Higher Rates?
- Here's Why OneMain Holdings (OMF) is a Strong Value Stock
- OneMain Holdings issues $750 million in 6.125% senior notes due 2030
- OneMain Stock: There Should Be More Upside Despite Some Technical Risks (NYSE:OMF)
- COF Declines 4.9% in a Month: Is This the Right Time to Buy the Stock?
- 5 Relatively Secure And Cheap Dividend Stocks, Yields Up To 8.5% (August 2025)
- Pagaya vs. OneMain: Which Consumer Credit Stock is a Smarter Bet?
- Why OneMain Holdings (OMF) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- OneMain Holdings Stock Gains 1.3% on Q2 Earnings Beat, Provisions Dip
1日のレンジ
60.63 61.93
1年のレンジ
38.01 63.24
- 以前の終値
- 60.51
- 始値
- 60.82
- 買値
- 61.57
- 買値
- 61.87
- 安値
- 60.63
- 高値
- 61.93
- 出来高
- 1.236 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.75%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.43%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 26.58%
- 1年の変化
- 33.85%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K