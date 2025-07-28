Valute / OMF
OMF: OneMain Holdings Inc
60.83 USD 0.74 (1.20%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OMF ha avuto una variazione del -1.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 60.60 e ad un massimo di 61.61.
Segui le dinamiche di OneMain Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
60.60 61.61
Intervallo Annuale
38.01 63.24
- Chiusura Precedente
- 61.57
- Apertura
- 61.61
- Bid
- 60.83
- Ask
- 61.13
- Minimo
- 60.60
- Massimo
- 61.61
- Volume
- 1.192 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.20%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.21%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 25.06%
- Variazione Annuale
- 32.24%
