OMF: OneMain Holdings Inc
61.53 USD 1.02 (1.69%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do OMF para hoje mudou para 1.69%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 60.63 e o mais alto foi 61.53.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas OneMain Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
OMF Notícias
Faixa diária
60.63 61.53
Faixa anual
38.01 63.24
- Fechamento anterior
- 60.51
- Open
- 60.82
- Bid
- 61.53
- Ask
- 61.83
- Low
- 60.63
- High
- 61.53
- Volume
- 53
- Mudança diária
- 1.69%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.37%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 26.50%
- Mudança anual
- 33.76%
