OMF: OneMain Holdings Inc
60.72 USD 0.72 (1.17%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OMF exchange rate has changed by -1.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 60.14 and at a high of 61.84.
Follow OneMain Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
60.14 61.84
Year Range
38.01 63.24
- Previous Close
- 61.44
- Open
- 61.84
- Bid
- 60.72
- Ask
- 61.02
- Low
- 60.14
- High
- 61.84
- Volume
- 1.472 K
- Daily Change
- -1.17%
- Month Change
- 0.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.84%
- Year Change
- 32.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%