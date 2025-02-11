通貨 / IINN
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
IINN: Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd
1.25 USD 0.08 (6.84%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IINNの今日の為替レートは、6.84%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.17の安値と1.29の高値で取引されました。
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IINN News
- Inspira Technologies stock soars after receiving US patent for ART500
- Inspira Technologies receives US patent for respiratory support system
- African health ministry orders $27 million of Inspira’s ART100 systems
- Inspira Technologies files routine shelf registration renewal
- Inspira in talks with foreign government for ART100 deployment
- Inspira secures $22.5 million binding purchase order for FDA-cleared device
- Inspira’s ART100 in Use at Tier-1 U.S. Hospitals, Generating Strong Clinical Interest and Accelerating Sales Discussions
- CORRECTION - Inspira Scales Up ART100 Production Capabilities Amid Advanced Negotiation with European Government Authority
- Inspira Technologies boosts production of FDA-cleared system
- Inspira Technologies ramps up ART100 system commercialization
- Inspira Technologies restructures executive team
- Inspira Technologies stock hits 52-week low at $0.46
- EXCLUSIVE: Inspira and Ennocure's Bio-Electronic Tech Uses Electric Stimulation to Help Prevent IV-Related Infections - Inspira Technologies Oxy (NASDAQ:IINN)
1日のレンジ
1.17 1.29
1年のレンジ
0.40 1.65
- 以前の終値
- 1.17
- 始値
- 1.18
- 買値
- 1.25
- 買値
- 1.55
- 安値
- 1.17
- 高値
- 1.29
- 出来高
- 423
- 1日の変化
- 6.84%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.76%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 92.31%
- 1年の変化
- -12.59%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K