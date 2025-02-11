クォートセクション
通貨 / IINN
株に戻る

IINN: Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd

1.25 USD 0.08 (6.84%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IINNの今日の為替レートは、6.84%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.17の安値と1.29の高値で取引されました。

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IINN News

1日のレンジ
1.17 1.29
1年のレンジ
0.40 1.65
以前の終値
1.17
始値
1.18
買値
1.25
買値
1.55
安値
1.17
高値
1.29
出来高
423
1日の変化
6.84%
1ヶ月の変化
7.76%
6ヶ月の変化
92.31%
1年の変化
-12.59%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K