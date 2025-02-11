Währungen / IINN
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
IINN: Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd
1.24 USD 0.01 (0.80%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von IINN hat sich für heute um -0.80% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.22 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.28 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IINN News
- Inspira Technologies stock soars after receiving US patent for ART500
- Inspira Technologies receives US patent for respiratory support system
- African health ministry orders $27 million of Inspira’s ART100 systems
- Inspira Technologies files routine shelf registration renewal
- Inspira in talks with foreign government for ART100 deployment
- Inspira secures $22.5 million binding purchase order for FDA-cleared device
- Inspira’s ART100 in Use at Tier-1 U.S. Hospitals, Generating Strong Clinical Interest and Accelerating Sales Discussions
- CORRECTION - Inspira Scales Up ART100 Production Capabilities Amid Advanced Negotiation with European Government Authority
- Inspira Technologies boosts production of FDA-cleared system
- Inspira Technologies ramps up ART100 system commercialization
- Inspira Technologies restructures executive team
- Inspira Technologies stock hits 52-week low at $0.46
- EXCLUSIVE: Inspira and Ennocure's Bio-Electronic Tech Uses Electric Stimulation to Help Prevent IV-Related Infections - Inspira Technologies Oxy (NASDAQ:IINN)
Tagesspanne
1.22 1.28
Jahresspanne
0.40 1.65
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.25
- Eröffnung
- 1.26
- Bid
- 1.24
- Ask
- 1.54
- Tief
- 1.22
- Hoch
- 1.28
- Volumen
- 209
- Tagesänderung
- -0.80%
- Monatsänderung
- 6.90%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 90.77%
- Jahresänderung
- -13.29%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K