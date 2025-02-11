KurseKategorien
IINN: Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd

1.24 USD 0.01 (0.80%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von IINN hat sich für heute um -0.80% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.22 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.28 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
1.22 1.28
Jahresspanne
0.40 1.65
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
1.25
Eröffnung
1.26
Bid
1.24
Ask
1.54
Tief
1.22
Hoch
1.28
Volumen
209
Tagesänderung
-0.80%
Monatsänderung
6.90%
6-Monatsänderung
90.77%
Jahresänderung
-13.29%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K