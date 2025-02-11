Currencies / IINN
IINN: Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd
1.15 USD 0.02 (1.71%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IINN exchange rate has changed by -1.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.14 and at a high of 1.19.
Follow Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IINN News
- Inspira Technologies stock soars after receiving US patent for ART500
- Inspira Technologies receives US patent for respiratory support system
- African health ministry orders $27 million of Inspira’s ART100 systems
- Inspira Technologies files routine shelf registration renewal
- Inspira in talks with foreign government for ART100 deployment
- Inspira secures $22.5 million binding purchase order for FDA-cleared device
- Inspira’s ART100 in Use at Tier-1 U.S. Hospitals, Generating Strong Clinical Interest and Accelerating Sales Discussions
- CORRECTION - Inspira Scales Up ART100 Production Capabilities Amid Advanced Negotiation with European Government Authority
- Inspira Technologies boosts production of FDA-cleared system
- Inspira Technologies ramps up ART100 system commercialization
- Inspira Technologies restructures executive team
- Inspira Technologies stock hits 52-week low at $0.46
- EXCLUSIVE: Inspira and Ennocure's Bio-Electronic Tech Uses Electric Stimulation to Help Prevent IV-Related Infections - Inspira Technologies Oxy (NASDAQ:IINN)
Daily Range
1.14 1.19
Year Range
0.40 1.65
- Previous Close
- 1.17
- Open
- 1.17
- Bid
- 1.15
- Ask
- 1.45
- Low
- 1.14
- High
- 1.19
- Volume
- 175
- Daily Change
- -1.71%
- Month Change
- -0.86%
- 6 Months Change
- 76.92%
- Year Change
- -19.58%
