GRNT: Granite Ridge Resources Inc
5.61 USD 0.08 (1.45%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GRNTの今日の為替レートは、1.45%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.52の安値と5.63の高値で取引されました。
Granite Ridge Resources Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
5.52 5.63
1年のレンジ
4.53 7.00
- 以前の終値
- 5.53
- 始値
- 5.57
- 買値
- 5.61
- 買値
- 5.91
- 安値
- 5.52
- 高値
- 5.63
- 出来高
- 494
- 1日の変化
- 1.45%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.08%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -8.33%
- 1年の変化
- -5.40%
