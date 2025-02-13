Currencies / GRNT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GRNT: Granite Ridge Resources Inc
5.56 USD 0.22 (4.12%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GRNT exchange rate has changed by 4.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.37 and at a high of 5.58.
Follow Granite Ridge Resources Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GRNT News
- Granite Ridge at 16th Annual Midwest Ideas Conference: Strategic Expansion in Energy
- Granite Ridge Resources: Aggressively Growing Production And Inventory (NYSE:GRNT)
- Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (GRNT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Granite Ridge Q2 2025 sees stock rise 4.92%
- Granite Ridge Q2 2025 presentation: 37% production growth amid industry slowdown
- Granite Ridge (GRNT) Q2 Revenue Up 20%
- Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (GRNT) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- California Resources Corporation (CRC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (GRNT) Q2 Earnings Preview: What's in the Cards?
- Granite Ridge Resources Stock: Strong Natural Gas Performance To Start 2025 (NYSE:GRNT)
- Granite Ridge names CFO Tyler Farquharson as new CEO
- Granite Ridge at Sidoti’s: Strategic Growth and Shareholder Focus
- Granite Ridge Resources announces board election results
- Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT): A Look At Its Guidance For 2025
- Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (GRNT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Granite Ridge: Potential Value Underscored By Significant Insider Purchases (GRNT)
Daily Range
5.37 5.58
Year Range
4.53 7.00
- Previous Close
- 5.34
- Open
- 5.37
- Bid
- 5.56
- Ask
- 5.86
- Low
- 5.37
- High
- 5.58
- Volume
- 503
- Daily Change
- 4.12%
- Month Change
- 0.18%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.15%
- Year Change
- -6.24%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%