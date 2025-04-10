通貨 / CDC
CDC: VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
65.92 USD 0.07 (0.11%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CDCの今日の為替レートは、0.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり65.65の安値と66.01の高値で取引されました。
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
65.65 66.01
1年のレンジ
57.37 67.75
- 以前の終値
- 65.85
- 始値
- 65.76
- 買値
- 65.92
- 買値
- 66.22
- 安値
- 65.65
- 高値
- 66.01
- 出来高
- 98
- 1日の変化
- 0.11%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.17%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 0.60%
- 1年の変化
- 1.67%
