CDC: VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
65.82 USD 0.10 (0.15%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CDC ha avuto una variazione del -0.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 65.56 e ad un massimo di 66.00.
Segui le dinamiche di VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
65.56 66.00
Intervallo Annuale
57.37 67.75
- Chiusura Precedente
- 65.92
- Apertura
- 66.00
- Bid
- 65.82
- Ask
- 66.12
- Minimo
- 65.56
- Massimo
- 66.00
- Volume
- 93
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.15%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.32%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.44%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.51%
21 settembre, domenica