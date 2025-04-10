QuotazioniSezioni
CDC: VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

65.82 USD 0.10 (0.15%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CDC ha avuto una variazione del -0.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 65.56 e ad un massimo di 66.00.

Segui le dinamiche di VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
65.56 66.00
Intervallo Annuale
57.37 67.75
Chiusura Precedente
65.92
Apertura
66.00
Bid
65.82
Ask
66.12
Minimo
65.56
Massimo
66.00
Volume
93
Variazione giornaliera
-0.15%
Variazione Mensile
-0.32%
Variazione Semestrale
0.44%
Variazione Annuale
1.51%
