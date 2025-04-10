Moedas / CDC
CDC: VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
65.92 USD 0.07 (0.11%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CDC para hoje mudou para 0.11%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 65.65 e o mais alto foi 66.01.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CDC Notícias
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
- Q3 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- Chicken Alfredo Recall: 3 Dead in Outbreak Tied to Walmart, Kroger
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- How to Find Healthy Stocks in a Fast Food Market
- Inflection Points: Rethinking Your Core
- A Stock Picker's Guide: Global Equity Market Opportunities Across A Shifting Landscape
Faixa diária
65.65 66.01
Faixa anual
57.37 67.75
- Fechamento anterior
- 65.85
- Open
- 65.65
- Bid
- 65.92
- Ask
- 66.22
- Low
- 65.65
- High
- 66.01
- Volume
- 97
- Mudança diária
- 0.11%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.17%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.60%
- Mudança anual
- 1.67%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh