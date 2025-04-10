货币 / CDC
CDC: VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
65.85 USD 0.40 (0.61%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CDC汇率已更改0.61%。当日，交易品种以低点65.56和高点66.29进行交易。
关注VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CDC新闻
- F.D.A. Reviews Cases of Covid Vaccine Deaths
- F.D.A. Official Overruled Scientists on Wide Access to Covid Shots
- CVS Holds Off on Offering Covid Vaccines in 16 States
- CDC Standoff: Kennedy’s Push to Fire Director Devolves Into Chaos
- F.D.A. Approves Covid Shots With New Restrictions
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
- Covid Vaccine Opponent Tapped to Lead Federal Review Team
- US issues travel alert for UK and over 3 dozen other countries
- China Revives Covid-Era Health Measures to Prevent Mosquito-Borne Virus
- Q3 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Return Of Tariff Man
- Chicken Alfredo Recall: 3 Dead in Outbreak Tied to Walmart, Kroger
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Uncertainty Of Uncertainty (null:SPX)
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Eggs Sickens Dozens
- How to Find Healthy Stocks in a Fast Food Market
- C.D.C. Contradicts Kennedy and Keeps Advice That Children May Get Covid Shots
- Inflection Points: Rethinking Your Core
- U.S. Will No Longer Recommend Covid Shots for Children and Pregnant Women
- Off-the-Las Vegas Strip resorts report cases of deadly disease
- A Stock Picker's Guide: Global Equity Market Opportunities Across A Shifting Landscape
- Trump Budget Cuts Hobble Antismoking Programs
- US Measles Cases Rise 12% in a Week to Reach 800 in 24 States
- Cabot Creamery Butter Is Recalled Over Fecal Contamination Risk
日范围
65.56 66.29
年范围
57.37 67.75
- 前一天收盘价
- 65.45
- 开盘价
- 65.74
- 卖价
- 65.85
- 买价
- 66.15
- 最低价
- 65.56
- 最高价
- 66.29
- 交易量
- 49
- 日变化
- 0.61%
- 月变化
- -0.27%
- 6个月变化
- 0.49%
- 年变化
- 1.56%
