Currencies / CDC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CDC: VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
65.45 USD 0.24 (0.37%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CDC exchange rate has changed by -0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.42 and at a high of 65.66.
Follow VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CDC News
- F.D.A. Reviews Cases of Covid Vaccine Deaths
- F.D.A. Official Overruled Scientists on Wide Access to Covid Shots
- CVS Holds Off on Offering Covid Vaccines in 16 States
- CDC Standoff: Kennedy’s Push to Fire Director Devolves Into Chaos
- F.D.A. Approves Covid Shots With New Restrictions
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
- Covid Vaccine Opponent Tapped to Lead Federal Review Team
- US issues travel alert for UK and over 3 dozen other countries
- China Revives Covid-Era Health Measures to Prevent Mosquito-Borne Virus
- Q3 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Return Of Tariff Man
- Chicken Alfredo Recall: 3 Dead in Outbreak Tied to Walmart, Kroger
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Uncertainty Of Uncertainty (null:SPX)
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Eggs Sickens Dozens
- How to Find Healthy Stocks in a Fast Food Market
- C.D.C. Contradicts Kennedy and Keeps Advice That Children May Get Covid Shots
- Inflection Points: Rethinking Your Core
- U.S. Will No Longer Recommend Covid Shots for Children and Pregnant Women
- Off-the-Las Vegas Strip resorts report cases of deadly disease
- A Stock Picker's Guide: Global Equity Market Opportunities Across A Shifting Landscape
- Trump Budget Cuts Hobble Antismoking Programs
- US Measles Cases Rise 12% in a Week to Reach 800 in 24 States
- Cabot Creamery Butter Is Recalled Over Fecal Contamination Risk
Daily Range
65.42 65.66
Year Range
57.37 67.75
- Previous Close
- 65.69
- Open
- 65.62
- Bid
- 65.45
- Ask
- 65.75
- Low
- 65.42
- High
- 65.66
- Volume
- 53
- Daily Change
- -0.37%
- Month Change
- -0.88%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.12%
- Year Change
- 0.94%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev