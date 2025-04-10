QuotesSections
CDC: VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

65.45 USD 0.24 (0.37%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CDC exchange rate has changed by -0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.42 and at a high of 65.66.

Follow VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
65.42 65.66
Year Range
57.37 67.75
Previous Close
65.69
Open
65.62
Bid
65.45
Ask
65.75
Low
65.42
High
65.66
Volume
53
Daily Change
-0.37%
Month Change
-0.88%
6 Months Change
-0.12%
Year Change
0.94%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev