CDC: VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
CDC fiyatı bugün 0.93% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 66.14 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 66.41 aralığında işlem gördü.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is CDC stock price today?
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) stock is priced at 66.40 today. It trades within 0.93%, yesterday's close was 65.79, and trading volume reached 38.
Does CDC stock pay dividends?
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF is currently valued at 66.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.41% and USD.
How to buy CDC stock?
You can buy VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) shares at the current price of 66.40. Orders are usually placed near 66.40 or 66.70, while 38 and 0.39% show market activity.
How to invest into CDC stock?
Investing in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF involves considering the yearly range 57.37 - 67.75 and current price 66.40. Many compare 0.56% and 1.33% before placing orders at 66.40 or 66.70.
What are VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) in the past year was 67.75. Within 57.37 - 67.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 65.79 helps spot resistance levels.
What are VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) over the year was 57.37. Comparing it with the current 66.40 and 57.37 - 67.75 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did CDC stock split?
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 65.79, and 2.41% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 65.79
- Açılış
- 66.14
- Satış
- 66.40
- Alış
- 66.70
- Düşük
- 66.14
- Yüksek
- 66.41
- Hacim
- 38
- Günlük değişim
- 0.93%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.56%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 1.33%
- Yıllık değişim
- 2.41%