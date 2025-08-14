クォートセクション
通貨 / BOTZ
株に戻る

BOTZ: Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

35.03 USD 0.66 (1.92%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BOTZの今日の為替レートは、1.92%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり34.57の安値と35.07の高値で取引されました。

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BOTZ News

1日のレンジ
34.57 35.07
1年のレンジ
23.81 35.07
以前の終値
34.37
始値
34.72
買値
35.03
買値
35.33
安値
34.57
高値
35.07
出来高
2.324 K
1日の変化
1.92%
1ヶ月の変化
6.15%
6ヶ月の変化
23.65%
1年の変化
8.76%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K