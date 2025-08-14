通貨 / BOTZ
BOTZ: Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF
35.03 USD 0.66 (1.92%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BOTZの今日の為替レートは、1.92%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり34.57の安値と35.07の高値で取引されました。
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BOTZ News
1日のレンジ
34.57 35.07
1年のレンジ
23.81 35.07
- 以前の終値
- 34.37
- 始値
- 34.72
- 買値
- 35.03
- 買値
- 35.33
- 安値
- 34.57
- 高値
- 35.07
- 出来高
- 2.324 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.92%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.15%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 23.65%
- 1年の変化
- 8.76%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K